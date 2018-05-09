AGRICULTURE'S national advocacy group, National Farmers Federation (NFF) signalled change in the way the farmers voice is managed and perhaps funded.

Speaking at Beef 2018, NFF, president, Fiona Simson made it clear, in a world of keyboard warriors and social licence, agricultural advocacy needs to move with the times.

“In 1985, about 45,000 farmers rallied in Canberra,” she said.

“That was the way farmers made their voices heard.

“Today, agricultural advocacy is changing.”

Ms Simson said social media and the internet allowed fringe minority groups to be disproportionately effective.

“We are dealing with a situation where people are able to make their voices heard, and be very loud,” she said.

“They can pretend they are advocating on behalf of a huge percentage of the population just through social media.

“Everybody is an expert, everybody is able to put forward their opinion.”

“So often, unfortunately, they put that opinion in such a way that nobody knows whether it is true or not.”

Ms Simson said the new environment challenged traditional agricultural advocacy groups mode of operation.

“The advocacy groups can’t wait until they have a meeting and pass a resolution before they do something,” she said.

“Because it is finished.

“It’s done and you might have lost it by then.”

Ms Simson said current sheep live export issue was point in case.

“You couldn’t get a better example of how immediate advocacy has to be and how sudden the need is to act.

“Advocacy needs to be immediate.”

Ms Simson said to be effective, agriculture needs to advocate with a united voice rather then from individual silos.

“For me the answer to a lot of the issues is to work together” she said.

“We are here at beef week and of course it is about cattle.

“But it’s not just about cattle.

“Today it's a live export issue with sheep, tomorrow it might be cattle, the next day a glyphosate issue with grain.

Ms Simson said NFF had set a goal to grow Australian agriculture’s value to $100 billion by 2030.