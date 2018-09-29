IF you have recently purchased a car in Northam or Merredin you could have bumped into car dealership principal Leonie Knipe. With six car dealerships currently under her belt – Avon Valley Toyota, Isuzu UTE, Nissan and Mitsubishi as well as Merredin Toyota and Isuzu UTE – Ms Knipe has created the Avon Valley Motor Group empire. Starting from humble beginnings at Toodyay District High School, Ms Knipe always knew she wanted more. “I was the daughter of a secretary and a mechanic and when I was a little girl they started a business selling and servicing agricultural machinery,” Ms Knipe said. “My only exposure to farming growing up was a small hobby farm that my dad ran sheep on, and an aunt and uncle who farmed at Dandaragan. “Now I think we only must have visited that farm in summer because my memories were that it was miles from anywhere, it was flat, it was dusty, it was brown and baron. “When you pulled up at the farm you couldn’t get out of the vehicle because there were dogs caging you in, when you did get out you were attacked by a feral rooster. “They had pet emus that scared me and when you finally made the way into the house, it was pretty rustic.” Ms Knipe said there were two things she knew with certainty as a young woman growing up. “One – I wanted out of Toodyay, I wanted something big and I didn’t think I could get that in Toodyay and two – that I was never ever, under any circumstances, marrying a farmer,” she said. As a young girl Ms Knipe figured the only way to get out of Toodyay was through education. “My high school life plan went like this – I was going to graduate from school, I was going to university, I was going to get my degree and I was going to have a career in a high-rise building on St Georges Terrace – it was that specific,” she said. “I was going to work my way up through the ranks, I was going to marry a like-minded professional, he had to wear a suit, I was going to rise through the ranks of my profession, along the way I was having six children, I was retiring at 45 to start a charitable institution and I was going to fundraise and then retire and see out my days as the matriarch of this large, legacy style family.”

Ms Knipe graduated as school dux “because I don’t do anything in half measures,” she said. She then continued on to university where she studied a commerce degree and completed a double major in accounting and business law. “I got the job in the high-rise building on St Georges Terrace and I was off, I was ticking my way through the plan and things were going well,” she said. But all her plans changed when she met the love of her life, and a farmer from Northam, David Knipe. “Then I met, fell in love with and married a farmer and overnight I left my fancy job in Perth and moved 20 minutes away from where I first started, Northam,” Ms Knipe said. “Here I was in Northam, working at a small accounting firm and I have become a farmer’s wife.” Ms Knipe said the reason she used the term “farmers’ wife” is because she thought there was something different about being married to a farmer than there is to being married to people of other professions. “When I had girlfriends getting married at the same time and they were marrying teachers or bankers, they didn’t get referred to as a banker’s wife or a teacher’s wife, but I often got referred to as a farmer’s wife,” she said. “When I thought about it, it’s because there is a slightly different expectation around being a farmer’s wife than being the wife of someone in a different profession. “In addition to just being a wife, a farmer’s wife is generally expected to become the bookkeeper, the gate opener, the pilot vehicle, part-time rousabout, you are the deliverer of food to tractors, trucks and headers – there is a different expectation. “And I am yet to see a teacher’s wife that washes the art smocks, helps with the reports and drops food to the classroom, so it is a little bit different and that is why I use the term farmer’s wife.” Ms Knipe thought she never really fitted the role and after having a plan mapped out, she said she had lost her identity when the whole plan had changed.

“So what did I do?”she asked. “I grasped onto the bit of the plan that I felt was still attainable and I started breeding like a rabbit,” Ms Knipe joked to the crowd of women. “Within six years I had my four beautiful boys.” After coming out of the maternal haze, she had her head above water again and she started going to the local gym where she quickly become the bookkeeper. After realising the gym had a shortfall of fitness instructors Ms Knipe went back studying again and become a group fitness instructor and bookkeeper for the local gym. “Life was pretty good,” Ms Knipe said. “At the same time my husband and his brother, who he farms with, made what they will say is the worst decision of their lives and I think it worked out pretty well,” she said. “They purchased the local Nissan dealership.” They originally planned on being silent partners and diversify off-farm with commercial property seeming to be the way to go. “What I found was I was starting to have a few ideas and I could see ways that the gym could develop and how it could grow,” she said. “I had all these ideas but the owner wasn’t interested, it was her business and she wanted to do it her way which was fair enough. “But I was frustrated and I wanted something that was my own and I could grow, that I could develop.” Ms Knipe had to make a decision, and without seeing a need for a second gym in town or the fact they already had two businesses with a farm and a car dealership, she didn’t know what to do. “There are things I know about myself, I dislike being cold, I hate being hot, I don’t like to get dirty, large farm machinery scares me, I thoroughly dislike sheep, cattle and horses, and I do not rock hi-vis, flannel or Blundstones,” she joked. “What I did know about myself is I like an office, I like air conditioning, I like heating, I like coffee machines and coffee on tap and morning teas and the fun stuff, I like dressing up and I rock a pair of stilettos.”

It become clear that farming wasn’t it but the car yard might be a good one. “Silly me I thought how hard could it be and the answer to that question is very, very hard,” she said. Within the first 12 months in the car yard Ms Knipe had to go back studying because it was clear she didn’t have too much knowledge of what she was doing. She knew the principles of running a business from her commerce degree but the intricacies of running a car yard were totally new. So Ms Knipe started studying with the University of Melbourne, Victoria, completing a post graduate degree in advanced dealer management systems. “It was the hardest 12 months of my life because the course involved travelling all around the country and at that stage my youngest was in pre-primary so it was tough going,” she said. But the work paid of when in 2012 Ms Knipe became the first and only female Nissan dealership principal in WA. In 2014 she took another leap of faith and the dealership added Mitsubishi to its collection and at that point she become the first and only female Mitsubishi female dealer in Australia. Two years later in 2016 the company took on Toyota and Isuzu UTES in both Northam and Merredin at which point Ms Knipe become the only female Isuzu UTE principal in Australia and the only female Toyota dealership principal in WA. “In total throughout Australia there are probably only 10 female dealer principals and hundreds of dealerships,” she said. “Women in senior roles in the motor vehicle industry are extremely underrepresented. “Conducting myself in a male-dominated industry hasn’t been easy and there has been many times when I am the only women in a room of 177 men and that could be quite intimidating.” But eight years later Ms Knipe has managed to grow the business from a staff of eight to a staff of 45. “Life is beyond busy, but I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said. “The best thing about my job is being able to give back to my community.