 

Nuffield Scholarships open for 2019

04 Apr, 2018 11:30 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

A new campaign to unearth the best and brightest talent in Australian agriculture has today been launched by Nuffield Australia, aimed at encouraging primary producers from around the nation to put their name forward for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship.

‘Produce Change’ is designed to get Australia’s agricultural community excited about the Nuffield Scholarship program, and to encourage 28 – 45 year old farmers and farm managers to apply for the unique experience.

The application period runs from 4 April to 15 June 2018.

Nuffield Australia CEO Jodie Dean said the theme ‘Produce Change’ was inspired and encouraged by both the successes of existing Scholars and the next wave of farmers, who are redefining agriculture in an age of unprecedented technological advances and globalisation.

“Producing change goes straight to the heart of what we do at Nuffield. Nuffield Scholars research and deliver practical change that adds real value to farm businesses and the Australian community more broadly,” Ms. Dean said.

“Our scholarships push farmers to take the next leap in their career, whether that be an end goal of farm expansion, diversification or professional development – the scholarships are a key to unlock change. This year, there are up to 25 scholarships on offer, each valued at $30,000.

View image on Twitter

View image on Twitter

Nuffield Australia

@nuffieldaust

Applications have opened!

Apply for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship today.

Visit http://www.nuffield.com.au #NuffieldAg #AgChatOz #Farmers #Farming

5:51 AM - Apr 4, 2018

8

24 people are talking about this

Twitter Ads info and privacy

“Each scholarship runs for 18 months and enables farmers to travel overseas for 16 weeks, to discover and learn from some of the best operators in the business, who are making a meaningful impact on their industry, and to share those learnings back home.

“Whether they farm chickpeas or tuna, a Nuffield Scholarship is a springboard for all young farmers, equipping them with the experience and knowledge to effect positive change in Australian agriculture.

“I strongly encourage Australian farmers to consider a study topic and to apply for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship. It’s an investment that your farm will thank you for,” she said.

The Nuffield community comprises more than 400 alumni in Australia who, through their scholarship, have gained significant insights into global agriculture.

They have produced industry and community change, boosted farm productivity, and fostered new industries and economic growth.

One of these includes fourth generation WA farmer turned food entrepreneur John Foss, who in 2001, whilst travelling on a Nuffield Scholarship realised the huge potential of the chia seed to improve health and wellbeing.

His company ‘The Chia Co’ is now the world’s leading producer and marketer of chia seeds, supplying food manufacturers and retailers globally, in an industry estimated to be worth over $1.1 billion by 2020.

“The Nuffield Scholarship was the golden key to meeting global food retailers, processors, researchers and suppliers. Without this experience, I would not have made these key connections,” Mr Foss said.

“The Nuffield journey was an amazing learning experience and being part of such a strong network of talented and influential people has had major benefits for me and my business.”

Nicola Mann, a 2014 Scholar, who operates a successful hydroponic rose and berry enterprise in NSW, encourages those who need help taking the next step in their business to apply for a Nuffield Scholarship.

Ms Mann used her scholarship to diversify and future-proof her business against a trend of increasing importation of roses.

“The Nuffield experience gave me the knowledge and courage to diversify into berry production. The study tour gave me access to industry leaders around the world, and this exposure spurred me on and motivated me to make this change,” Ms Mann said.

“I know that when you run your own business, it can be hard to invest time and energy into learning and development, but the doors that the Nuffield program can open are well worth it.

“Look at Nuffield as an investment in your business – it gives you the tools, knowledge and networks you need to make the changes you might have been thinking about for years,” she said.

A Nuffield Scholarship gives Australian farmers the opportunity to develop a global network as they study farming practices around the world, which provides a platform to implement positive change across the Scholars’ business and the agricultural sector as a whole.

For more information, or to apply, visit: http://nuffield.com.au/

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables