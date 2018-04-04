A new campaign to unearth the best and brightest talent in Australian agriculture has today been launched by Nuffield Australia, aimed at encouraging primary producers from around the nation to put their name forward for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship.

‘Produce Change’ is designed to get Australia’s agricultural community excited about the Nuffield Scholarship program, and to encourage 28 – 45 year old farmers and farm managers to apply for the unique experience.

The application period runs from 4 April to 15 June 2018.

Nuffield Australia CEO Jodie Dean said the theme ‘Produce Change’ was inspired and encouraged by both the successes of existing Scholars and the next wave of farmers, who are redefining agriculture in an age of unprecedented technological advances and globalisation.

“Producing change goes straight to the heart of what we do at Nuffield. Nuffield Scholars research and deliver practical change that adds real value to farm businesses and the Australian community more broadly,” Ms. Dean said.

“Our scholarships push farmers to take the next leap in their career, whether that be an end goal of farm expansion, diversification or professional development – the scholarships are a key to unlock change. This year, there are up to 25 scholarships on offer, each valued at $30,000.

“Each scholarship runs for 18 months and enables farmers to travel overseas for 16 weeks, to discover and learn from some of the best operators in the business, who are making a meaningful impact on their industry, and to share those learnings back home.

“Whether they farm chickpeas or tuna, a Nuffield Scholarship is a springboard for all young farmers, equipping them with the experience and knowledge to effect positive change in Australian agriculture.