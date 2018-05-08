PROBLEM-solving abilities inherited from legendary civil engineer Charles Yelverton O’Connor, along with genetics, are playing a role in agricultural research at North Dandalup. “The Chief”, as CY O’Connor was known during his tenure through the 1890s as WA’s engineer in chief, overcame problems considered insurmountable by contemporaries while building Fremantle harbour and the Goldfields water supply scheme. His great grandson, Roger Dawkins and his son John among others, are involved in a project trying to resolve potentially bigger problems – providing healthier, sustainable and more productive food sources using genetics to identify advantageous DNA differences. North Dandalup is professor Dawkins’ new base and he sees it developing as a scientific community involved in farming and agriculture-related research covering animal genetics, welfare and disease, perennial grasses, soil amendment, farm management systems and more as needs are identified. Benefits will be for the Peel region initially, but potentially could be adapted for other food producing regions in Australia and around the world. After a distinguished career in medical research and as an international authority on immunogenetics and autoimmune disease, professor Dawkins in retirement has turned his knowledge and experience to improving Peel region beef cattle, the meat they produce and the pastures they consume. While recognised as a medical researcher and geneticist, he has a background and family history in agriculture. “CY O’Connor was my mother’s grandfather – her father was (Sir) Ernest Lee Steere, an innovative pastoralist and grazier,” professor Dawkins said. “On the other side, my father’s side were agricultural people, one of them invented the first stump jump harrows, one was the first to produce Poll Dorset sheep. “I’ve grown up listening to all these tales of invention so when I retired from The University of WA I took up agricultural research. “My life has always had a rural background.

“We’ve always had farms and spent our holidays on farms or the mustering camp, with the family deeply involved in agriculture,” he said. Professor Dawkins is the visionary behind the establishment of the foreshadowed $26 million collaborative multidisciplinary CY O’Connor Centre for Innovation in Agriculture at North Dandalup. The centre was founded last year by collaboration between Murdoch University, the CY O’Connor ERADE (Education, Research and Development, Employment) Village Foundation and the Dawkins’ family company, Tillbrook Melaleuka Group (TMG). The centre is constructing a laboratory beside a converted house used for offices and meetings at its initial five hectare site on Del Park Road. Future growth plans involve the Peel Development Corporation (PDC) and Murray Shire. A charitable foundation which mentors and nurtures scientists with capacity to take scientific discovery to commercial reality, the CY O’Connor ERADE Village Foundation’s beginnings go back to 1983 as the Immunogenetics Research Foundation (IRF) which looked at responses to AIDS. It now generates revenue from patents protecting its work. Professor Dawkins is its founder, chairman and research director. Deputy chairman is Paul Fitzpatrick, who was chairman of PDC until last September and deputy research director is Sally Lloyd, Murdoch University, who oversees research conducted by post-graduate students and sponsored by the foundation. Nambeelup robotic dairy and beef cattle farmer Rob Giura is a board member. Wednesday meetings at the CY O’Connor Centre for Innovation in Agriculture often attract local farmers interested in what regular guest speakers have to say. Interaction with the community to learn from farmers’ knowledge of local conditions and to share knowledge with them is part of Professor Dawkins’ concept. North Dandalup residents have already benefited from the relationship, with high speed broadband provided via a relocated tower funded as part of the research centre project.

Field trials are conducted on TMG farms on hill country at North Dandalup, on the Peel sand plain at nearby Nambeelup and at Waroona. Professor Dawkins said farmers in the region have traditionally grazed cattle on the sand plain in summer, where they could find superficial water in swamp areas and moved them to hill blocks in winter to overcome a plains dietary minerals deficiency. “We still do that,” professor Dawkins said. TMG runs herds of Japanese breeds Black Wagyu and Akaushi –sometimes called Red Wagyu – as well as Simmental cattle and son John oversees a vertically-integrated paddock-to-plate offshoot, with CY O’Connor Village Pub at Piara Waters and Hybla Tavern at Middleton Beach, Albany. The tavern restaurants serve TMG’s Melaleuka Melts long-fed marbled Black Wagyu and short-fed Simmental first cross Akaushi beef. Grass-fed, marbled Akaushi beef is coming and TMG beef output has grown sufficiently so that a third tavern outlet is proposed. The Melaleuka herds provide DNA for some of the research and DNA is collected from other herds. Dr Lloyd said DNA samples from the Melaleuka herds go back 15 years, an invaluable archive few other research institutions have. Scientific research is conducted in a converted dairy laboratory on the Nambeelup farm. It will be supplemented by the new laboratory being built at the Del Park Road site. Current projects include looking at the melting point of intramuscular fat in beef – Wagyu characteristics include marbling, which improves flavour and texture, and both Wagyu and Akaushi have fat which melts at below human body temperature. This is important for health reasons, professor Dawkins said. “We just need to get the genes from the Japanese cattle into the local cattle with sufficient certainty to be able to improve the quality of local beef,” he said. “If it (beef fat) melts at below human body temperature it can be readily metabolised and used. “If, however, it is solid at that temperature, then it goes onto the vessels and creates stroke, heart disease and other problems.

“There is no question, the target is not only to produce more food, but healthier food. “That’s how we see it and that’s why we are producing animals targeted at good health. “We’re already quite parochial in that we want to do the work here and have people trained here, farmers as savvy as they can be, but ultimately what we do has to translate to a wider area. “We’re local in focus but international in effect and the critical thing there is tracing. “We know there is vastly more Australian Wagyu marketed in China than what is actually produced here. “All sorts of meat is relabelled as Australian Wagyu. “Our particular solution to that problem is to trace the DNA all the way down the chain.” A project the research centre is running is developing a simple, low-cost DNA trace, a sort of animal “fingerprint”, professor Dawkins explained, which could potentially trace it from new-born calf through its life, through an abattoir and processing plant and onto a restaurant plate or supermarket shelf. Apart from protecting country-of-origin and brand reputations in export markets where product substitution is rife, the trace could have benefits closer to home, he said. “We’ve had experience at the CY O’Connor pub where at the abattoir the body has been switched,’’ he said. “Somebody has complained their steak is tough so we’ve taken a sample and it’s not our steak. “This is important to know because if it had been our steak that was tough, it could mean our breeding program has gone off the rails.” Researchers at the centre are also looking to identify genetic strains of Kikuyu that are able to adapt by sending roots down almost two metres to cope with the relatively rapid Peel sand plain water table movement across a range of about 1.5 metres from winter to summer. If adaptable strains can be identified genetically and successfully bred it could produce more robust pastures which are less reliant on irrigation and better able to filter nutrients out of the water table before they reach the Peel Inlet and Harvey Estuary, Professor Dawkins said.