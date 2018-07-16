WHAT started out as a pre-Christmas get together between a few retired stock agents, Merino breeders and farmers has morphed into a significant charity fundraiser.

Now known as the Old Ram Muster (ORM) the group, started in 2001 by former farmers Glen Keamy, Ian ‘Ginge’ Robinson and Dudley Preston, Perth, now holds an annual fundraising luncheon each October and as a result has this year handed over cheques of $6350 and $10,000.

Their charity of choice, as it has been since 2007, is the Ability Centre, Coolbinia, which offers care and services for children and adults with disabilities.

Mr Keamy said the group started as a social occasion for a few mates.

“We used to pay separately for our meal and throw some money on the table as a kitty for drinks,” Mr Keamy said.

“One year there was some money left over and we wondered what to do with it.

“My wife Julie suggested we donate it to charity and because Ginge had a connection with Ability Centre we nominated that to be our charity.

“We decided to hold a proper function, a luncheon with a guest speaker each year and now work on inviting as many people to it as we can to boost the money raised.”

In 2017 more than 100 people attended the lunch, which since 2010 has been held at the Royal Agricultural Society of WA’s (RASWA) councillor’s lounge provided free of charge and collectively they raised the $6350 presented to the Ability Centre late last year.

Last Wednesday current and incoming committee members visited Ability Centre to see some of the equipment that had been purchased with their donation and it provided an opportunity for outgoing convenor Simon Joel to give some extra good news to the centre.

“Today we can announce that we have a second cheque for you worth $10,000 donated by the JP Stratton Trust,” Mr Joel said.

Mr Joel said Jack Stratton was a bachelor heavily involved in the trotting industry who died without having any immediate family, so the JP Stratton Trust (JPST) was set up by his estate.