 

Old Ram Muster group chips in for charity

WENDY GOULD
16 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Old Ram Muster committee member Mike Walter (left), Perth, with Maddie Guard and Peta Guile of Peta's Cuisine, Hillarys, which has been catering for the ORM luncheon for 12 years and Ability Centre philanthropy manager Georgina Harvey at last week’s morning tea.
Old Ram Muster committee member Mike Walter (left), Perth, with Maddie Guard and Peta Guile of Peta's Cuisine, Hillarys, which has been catering for the ORM luncheon for 12 years and Ability Centre philanthropy manager Georgina Harvey at last week’s morning tea.

WHAT started out as a pre-Christmas get together between a few retired stock agents, Merino breeders and farmers has morphed into a significant charity fundraiser.

Now known as the Old Ram Muster (ORM) the group, started in 2001 by former farmers Glen Keamy, Ian ‘Ginge’ Robinson and Dudley Preston, Perth, now holds an annual fundraising luncheon each October and as a result has this year handed over cheques of $6350 and $10,000.

Their charity of choice, as it has been since 2007, is the Ability Centre, Coolbinia, which offers care and services for children and adults with disabilities.

Mr Keamy said the group started as a social occasion for a few mates.

“We used to pay separately for our meal and throw some money on the table as a kitty for drinks,” Mr Keamy said.

“One year there was some money left over and we wondered what to do with it.

“My wife Julie suggested we donate it to charity and because Ginge had a connection with Ability Centre we nominated that to be our charity.

“We decided to hold a proper function, a luncheon with a guest speaker each year and now work on inviting as many people to it as we can to boost the money raised.”

In 2017 more than 100 people attended the lunch, which since 2010 has been held at the Royal Agricultural Society of WA’s (RASWA) councillor’s lounge provided free of charge and collectively they raised the $6350 presented to the Ability Centre late last year.

Last Wednesday current and incoming committee members visited Ability Centre to see some of the equipment that had been purchased with their donation and it provided an opportunity for outgoing convenor Simon Joel to give some extra good news to the centre.

“Today we can announce that we have a second cheque for you worth $10,000 donated by the JP Stratton Trust,” Mr Joel said.

Mr Joel said Jack Stratton was a bachelor heavily involved in the trotting industry who died without having any immediate family, so the JP Stratton Trust (JPST) was set up by his estate.

Co-director of JPST Richard Alder attended his first ORM luncheon last year and was so impressed that he started the process for JPST to donate to the cause.

“Initially he proposed $5000, so we were really thrilled to just receive advice that it will now be for $10,000,” Mr Joel said.

The ORM group met for morning tea at the centre’s new Bradford Views, an independent shared living facility for adults commissioned last December in time for Christmas and officially opened in May.

Bradford Views was custom built following consultation with customers and their families, staff, management and architectural firm Parry-Whyte Architects.

It now houses 20 adults in three villas, many of whom are experiencing their first taste of home living with their own bedrooms following years of institutional care.

A fourth villa is used as a transitional facility, plus there is a community centre and art studio which can be used for group get togethers or during visits by family members and friends.

Across its range of facilities, Ability Centre has more than 2000 customers and 1000 staff, with about 90 per cent of its funding being government generated through the national NDIS scheme and the remainder from philanthropic donations, critical in providing additional equipment and services.

This year’s ORM luncheon will be held on Friday, October 26, again at the RASWA councillor’s lounge.

For enquiries or bookings contact Rob Chomley at kalparafarm@bigpond.com or Mike Walter at mikewalter@kochiioil.com.au

Footnote – Farm Weekly is also a donor to the ORM charity.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely ludicrous that this is even a thing. Should organic farmers be liable if their farms
light grey arrow
GM crops are a dud. They are stalled, with GM seed markets saturated, and failure to deliver on
light grey arrow
Not sure in what universe Wilson think the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources is "an
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables