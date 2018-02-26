A COUPLE in the midst of moving properties to pursue a passion for livestock are the winners of the 2018 Farm Weekly & WA Angus Breeders win 10 Angus heifers competition.

Having sold his half of the farm at Northam which has been in his family for four generations, Michael O’Neill and his wife Vicki will continue farming at Boyup Brook and it will now be with the addition of 10 ‘Southern Sensations’ Angus heifers and a brand new Can-Am black Angus motorbike.

The haul makes a prize pool valued at $25,400.

“You (expletive) beauty,” Mr O’Neill burst out when told the news, which was quickly followed by “Oops, sorry for swearing!”

“I am so happy like you wouldn’t believe.

“I can’t think what will happen when I tell the rest of the crew.”

The rest of the crew is the couple’s sons – 23-year-old Tom, a shearer and sheep pregnancy scanner and 21-year-old Callum, a boiler maker, who both hot foot it back to the farm at every opportunity.

“It’s Tom’s birthday today too you know.”

Ironically Mr O’Neill was on his way home from attending a bull sale at Narrogin in his role as a member of the Elders stud stock team when Farm Weekly caught up with him.

“We were going to buy some more cattle for the new property but now we won’t,” he said.

“And there is always room for another bike.”

Mr O’Neill said they made the decision to move from their 350 millimetre annual rainfall grainbelt property at Northam to the 600 acre holding 30 kilometres north of Boyup Brook, where they can expect almost double the rainfall at 700mm per annum.

“We much prefer livestock to cereal growing and we will take a number of our Ejanding blood Merino ewes, our Annagh Downs Suffolk and White Suffolk stud sheep, as well as our small herd of Hereford-Red Poll cattle with us,” he said.

The winning ticket was drawn by stalwarts of the Angus breed who are celebrating their 50th year as members of the WA Angus Society, John and Beth McKay.

The couple previously ran the super successful Wilson Downs Angus stud, Cunderdin.