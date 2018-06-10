OWNING a station has always been a dream of Josh Pumpa’s and almost two years ago he made it a reality with wife Jocelyn.

The couple decided to dive head-first into a new adventure of being agricultural business owners, not just by purchasing a farm property like most first-timers, but snapping up the 200,000-hectare Murgoo station at Murchison.

One of the oldest stations in the Murchison area, Murgoo was settled in 1873 and in its early days was a well-known Merino stud, as well as producing quality sheep and cattle meat.

Josh, Jocelyn and daughters Bella, 6, and Eliza, 4, moved to Western Australia from Victoria in June 2016, seeking more affordable land, particularly as they were trying to enter the market.

“I have always wanted to own a station – I had been dreaming about it since I can remember and we won’t be moving in a hurry,” Josh said.

Jocelyn said the station life also suited her well with the peaceful open country and spending more time together as a family.

“I like the isolation and having our own space away from it all,” Jocelyn said.

“The community is great and life is very flexible out here, particularly with home schooling the girls.”

Having previously worked as a jackeroo and manager at various properties in New South Wales for F.S. Falkiner & Sons, including at Boonoke and Haddon Rig, Josh had accumulated plenty of experience running Merinos and managing livestock, specialising in Merino stud breeding.

“I tended to the sheep’s needs and worked with sheep every day for 20 years and at night would research and dream of breeding better sheep,” he said.

“I have taken the same approach at Murgoo, focussing completely on the stock.”

The young couple runs 400 head of Droughtmaster cattle plus followers and 4000 head of Dorper and Damara crossbred ewes with their progeny.

Josh said he opted for these breeds of cattle and sheep for their suitability to the pastoral country as they’re gentle on the land, easy to handle and are low cost.