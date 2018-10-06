A REGISTER of local businesses with expertise required in developing the proposed Peel Business Park and its ‘agri-innovation precinct’ is being compiled.
The 1000 hectare business park at Nambeelup, 10 kilometres east of Mandurah, is proposed next to a 42,000 hectare Peel Food Zone, with both being developed in conjunction with the Peel Integrated Water Initiative, looking at issues of water quality, usage, drainage and chemical residue in run-off.
Together the three projects comprise the $49.3 million projected 35-year Transform Peel initiative, estimated to generate $16.2 billion a year in economic output for the region by its completion in 2050.
Ground works for stage one of the business park could start before the end of the year at a site along Gull Road between Lakes Road and Readhead Road, but no official start date has been confirmed.
LandCorp is in charge of developing Transform Peel’s business park component and plans to turn vacant former livestock paddocks into a total of 77 fully-serviced, building-ready agri-innovation, industrial and commercial development sites for stage one.
It is already marketing the sites through CBRE.
LandCorp has employed Nudge – a for-purpose charity which focuses on getting young people into jobs and training opportunities – to compile the local business register with help from Peel Development Commission (PDC).
Nudge and PDC want to hear from businesses in Murray, Serpentine-Jarradale, Waroona and Boddington shires and the City of Mandurah that work in civil construction, land subdivision, bulk earthworks, landscaping, traffic management and any other areas relevant to developing the Peel Business Park.
They also want to hear from a broad range of support service suppliers such as caterers, skills and plant hire, artists, deliverers of welcome to country, cultural awareness trainers and heritage management.
The register will be used as a community resource and will be provided to head contractors as tenders are released, LandCorp has said.
Peel local content advisor Tahlia Jones said the PDC “wants to give local people every opportunity to be involved in the work” that the developing project is expected to provide.
Ms Jones urged businesses to contact Nudge at enquiries@nudge.ngo or phone 9323 6378 as soon as possible to be included in the register.
Alternatively, they could contact her on 9535 4140, tahlia.jones@peel.wa.gov.au, or visit peel.wa.gov.au/im-looking-for/loc al-content-advisor/ for information.
LandCorp said the focus for Peel Business Park “is on technology-driven agrifood and agri-processing operators, as well as ancillary light, general transport and support industries”.
Core of the business park is the agri-innovation precinct, 19 lots ranging from 0.41ha to 2.08ha and totalling 15.92ha at the centre of the stage one development plan.
It aims to “attract proponents seeking to research, develop or deploy innovative technologies associated with the agricultural sector,” according to Landcorp’s promotional material.
“Research and common user facilities within this precinct are expected to support and enhance business capabilities within the business park and the wider Peel region,” it said.
The “agri-innovation precinct” is proposed to be surrounded by a mix of open space and a further 53 industrial lots ranging from 0.27ha up to 20.05ha, three of them with Gull Road and Readheads Road frontage.
Five commercial blocks, ranging from just under a hectare to just over 2ha, are also proposed as part of the stage one development, four of them along the Lakes Road frontage.
LandCorp expects the agri-innovation precinct and business park industrial sites to service one of WA’s major horticulture production areas on the coastal plain between Nambeelup and Bunbury which is home, for example, to one of Australia’s biggest containerised fresh carrot exporters.
Apart from horticulture, there are a number of Wagyu and other specialist export-oriented beef, dairy and wine industry operations in the Peel and adjacent South West regions that PDC has identified as potential beneficiaries of integrated processing, storage or logistics facilities located in the Peel Business Park.
The potential for an agri-focussed tertiary campus has also been canvassed with universities.
In February Murdoch University, PDC, Regional Development, Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan and Fund Singapore – a business start-up crowd funding platform – signed a memorandum of understanding with relevance to the Peel Business Park and its agri-innovation precinct.
The agreement is for WA, Singapore and Murdoch University to co-operate in ag-technology development, intensive food production and innovative start-up enterprises that ultimately contribute to Singapore’s food security.
Murdoch already runs the Singapore Centre for Research in Innovation, Productivity and Technology (SCRIPT).
At the time, SCRIPT director Dr Christopher Vas said, “Startups that enable ag-tech activities within and beyond the farmgate will also be sought to participate in this collaboration, especially where food provenance, traceability, safety and security are concerned”.
Lester Chan, chief executive of Fund Singapore, said the company “shared the vision” of the Peel Business Park and what the Transform Peel program represented to both WA and Singapore.
Fund Singapore had invested “a significant amount” in one of WA’s high value agri-producers and had entered a joint venture with Murdoch University, Mr Chan said.