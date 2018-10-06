A REGISTER of local businesses with expertise required in developing the proposed Peel Business Park and its ‘agri-innovation precinct’ is being compiled.

The 1000 hectare business park at Nambeelup, 10 kilometres east of Mandurah, is proposed next to a 42,000 hectare Peel Food Zone, with both being developed in conjunction with the Peel Integrated Water Initiative, looking at issues of water quality, usage, drainage and chemical residue in run-off.

Together the three projects comprise the $49.3 million projected 35-year Transform Peel initiative, estimated to generate $16.2 billion a year in economic output for the region by its completion in 2050.

Ground works for stage one of the business park could start before the end of the year at a site along Gull Road between Lakes Road and Readhead Road, but no official start date has been confirmed.

LandCorp is in charge of developing Transform Peel’s business park component and plans to turn vacant former livestock paddocks into a total of 77 fully-serviced, building-ready agri-innovation, industrial and commercial development sites for stage one.

It is already marketing the sites through CBRE.

LandCorp has employed Nudge – a for-purpose charity which focuses on getting young people into jobs and training opportunities – to compile the local business register with help from Peel Development Commission (PDC).

Nudge and PDC want to hear from businesses in Murray, Serpentine-Jarradale, Waroona and Boddington shires and the City of Mandurah that work in civil construction, land subdivision, bulk earthworks, landscaping, traffic management and any other areas relevant to developing the Peel Business Park.

They also want to hear from a broad range of support service suppliers such as caterers, skills and plant hire, artists, deliverers of welcome to country, cultural awareness trainers and heritage management.

The register will be used as a community resource and will be provided to head contractors as tenders are released, LandCorp has said.