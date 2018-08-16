 

Parents cautious about Moora Residential College claims

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
16 Aug, 2018 12:35 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Parents have welcomed a promise from State Opposition leader Mike Nahan that will see the Moora Residential College re-opened if the Liberal Party defeats the current government at the next election. The Wheatbelt community has been campaigning to keep the college open for nine months, as pictured here at State Parliament earlier this year.
Parents have welcomed a promise from State Opposition leader Mike Nahan that will see the Moora Residential College re-opened if the Liberal Party defeats the current government at the next election. The Wheatbelt community has been campaigning to keep the college open for nine months, as pictured here at State Parliament earlier this year.

PARENTS campaigning to save Moora Residential College (MRC) have cautiously welcomed the Liberal Party of WA's announcement it will keep the facility open if it wins the next State election.

The Wheatbelt community began its relentless Save Moora College campaign in December last year following the State government's announcement it would shut the doors of the residential facility in 2019 due to budgetary constraints.

State opposition leader Mike Nahan threw his support behind the MRC - the only country residential facility between Perth and Geraldton - at the WA Liberal Conference over the weekend, vowing to re-open the residential facility if the party gained power at the next election.

Following Labor's backflip on its cuts to Community Resource Centres last week, Dr Nahan urged Premier Mark McGowan to reconsider his decision to close the college.

"The McGowan government has been doing its level best to take the education sector backwards, with its cuts to Community Kindergartens, cuts to funding for the Landsdale Farm School and Herdsman Wildlife Centre, cuts to funding for a range of high schools across the state and closing the Moora Residential College," Dr Nahan said.

"Just this week Education Minister Sue Ellery said parents should be able to choose where they send their children to school, while Minister MacTiernan claimed the government had listened to regional community concerns about the future of Community Resource Centres.

"It's now time for the McGowan government to listen to the parents of the students of Moora Residential College, reverse their rushed decision and announce that it will be kept open."

Central Midlands Senior High School P&C president Tracey Errington welcomed Dr Nahan's election promise, and said while the campaign was not aligned with any political party it was pleasing to have support from the opposition.

However, Ms Errington said the decision was ultimately in the hands of the Labor Party, with the State election still several years away.

"It's a good thing, at least we're getting support from the other parties in keeping it open," Ms Errington said.

"Obviously they can see what a ridiculous decision it is to close it in the first place.

"But we're not pinning our hopes on that because that's virtually three years down the track; if they get re-elected it's a promise that may or may not eventuate in three years time, but to come out publicly and say that they're going to commit that now is great.

"We still have to get the current government to overturn the decision to make sure it's still there through continued funding."

Ms Errington said the State government's decision to continue funding CRC's had given Moora campaigners some optimism on the future of the MRC.

With the cost to keep the college open estimated to be in the vicinity of $500,000 according to Ms Errington, she hoped the government could find the funds to keep open the residential facility, which at present was home to 25 students.

"It does give us hope, that CRC decision has taken 12 months to overturn and there are other decisions that have been overturned a lot quicker than that," Ms Errington said.

"They really don't have any arguments left to close it."

Education Minister Sue Ellery has hit back at Dr Nahan, blaming the Liberal Party of WA for not investing in the college when it held government.

Ms Ellery said it would cost between $7 million and $11m to keep the MRC open, a price the government was not willing to pay.

"Mike Nahan's costings are out of whack, his policy is out of whack, he is out of whack," Ms Ellery said.

"Mike Nahan and the Liberal National government had more than eight years in which they could have funded and upgraded Moora Residential College, but it wasn't considered a priority.

"He was happy to throw cash around - in fact his spending left us with the worst set of finances in history - but when it came to Moora Residential College he turned a blind eye."

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables