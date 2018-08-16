PARENTS campaigning to save Moora Residential College (MRC) have cautiously welcomed the Liberal Party of WA's announcement it will keep the facility open if it wins the next State election.

The Wheatbelt community began its relentless Save Moora College campaign in December last year following the State government's announcement it would shut the doors of the residential facility in 2019 due to budgetary constraints.

State opposition leader Mike Nahan threw his support behind the MRC - the only country residential facility between Perth and Geraldton - at the WA Liberal Conference over the weekend, vowing to re-open the residential facility if the party gained power at the next election.

Following Labor's backflip on its cuts to Community Resource Centres last week, Dr Nahan urged Premier Mark McGowan to reconsider his decision to close the college.

"The McGowan government has been doing its level best to take the education sector backwards, with its cuts to Community Kindergartens, cuts to funding for the Landsdale Farm School and Herdsman Wildlife Centre, cuts to funding for a range of high schools across the state and closing the Moora Residential College," Dr Nahan said.

"Just this week Education Minister Sue Ellery said parents should be able to choose where they send their children to school, while Minister MacTiernan claimed the government had listened to regional community concerns about the future of Community Resource Centres.

"It's now time for the McGowan government to listen to the parents of the students of Moora Residential College, reverse their rushed decision and announce that it will be kept open."

Central Midlands Senior High School P&C president Tracey Errington welcomed Dr Nahan's election promise, and said while the campaign was not aligned with any political party it was pleasing to have support from the opposition.

However, Ms Errington said the decision was ultimately in the hands of the Labor Party, with the State election still several years away.