THE University of WA (UWA) and agribusiness technology commercialisation hub Oterra have signed a collaboration agreement to accelerate innovation in agriculture and food technology.

Oterra’s goal is to address key challenges and increase productivity in the agribusiness industry by aligning innovators and researchers with investors and market participants and commercialising agtech innovation and research.

Oterra founder Michael Minosora said agtech had the potential to deliver significant value to the Australian economy as the agricultural industry looked to become more efficient both domestically and globally.

“UWA is the leading Australian university in the agribusiness sector and this partnership will help translate its world leading innovation and research into commercial reality,” Mr Minosora said.

UWA Institute of Agriculture director Kadambot Siddique said the agreement created a collaborative and mutually beneficial strategic relationship for the purpose of accelerating innovation and research in agriculture and food technology.

“The UWA Institute of Agriculture will provide expert advice on agricultural innovations and insight into UWA research at Oterra’s stakeholder meetings,” professor Siddique said.

“The industry partnership will also provide opportunities to explore student internships and projects with industry partners in the Agtech space.”

Oterra will provide access to a network of experts in the agriculture and food sector, as well as linkages to investors and market participants for the commercialisation of innovation and research by UWA.