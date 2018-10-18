GROWING up on the family farm at Kentdale, Patrick Swallow has always been interested in agriculture, but his passion really blossomed when he attended the WA College of Agriculture (WACOA), Denmark which ended up changing the career path he eventually decided to follow – getting other youngsters involved in ag. The modest 19-year-old said he wasn’t very academic during the first few years of high school and expected that a practical-focussed job would suit him. Through encouragement from teachers at WACOA, Denmark, particularly English teacher Kylie Warburton and Deb Hatch of Mathematics, Patrick set his sights on going to university, eventually securing a position in Curtin University’s agribusiness degree where he is in his first year. While studying at WACOA, Denmark, Patrick dipped his feet in various pools, achieving vocational certificates and other various short courses, while simultaneously completing his ATAR (Australian Tertiary Admission Rank) requirements. It’s clear that agricultural college enabled Patrick to shine and find what truly interested him, which is clear by his achievements of being the top practical farm student, Vocational Education and Training (VET) dux and runner-up academic (ATAR) dux. He also won scholarships awarded by the former Department of Agriculture and Food WA and the Shire of Denmark. Patrick returned to WACOA, Denmark, last year for his gap year, this time working as an agricultural training officer which gave him a taste on the other side of the education system by working with students. During his gap year, Patrick further diversified his skills and knowledge by gaining more practical certificates. He now has Certificates II, III and IV in Agriculture (Dairy Production), Certificate IV in Training and Assessment (Skills Set), Certificate II in Automotive Services and a Certificate II in Metals and Engineering – not bad for a 19-year-old. Patrick also works part-time at Kelmscott Senior High School in its Agriculture Faculty as a relief agricultural training officer.

With a passion for agriculture stemming from his family’s fourth-generational farm, coupled with his new-found interest in education, Patrick has plans to study a Master’s degree in education and ideally work at an agricultural college, much like the one he went to. “Working with students encouraged me to go into agricultural education,” Patrick said. “I really enjoy feeling like I’ve made a difference to the students’ lives and there is plenty of variety – every day is different.” As well as having dreams to pass on agricultural knowledge to younger generations, Patrick also has plans to one day take over the family beef farm, known as Fairview. The farm is operated by Patrick’s parents Steve and Karen who run 130 breeders, on their property of about 370 hectares. Keen to add his stamp to the business, Patrick started his own cattle stud about four years ago, known as Kentdale Limousin. When Patrick and his two sisters, Katelyn and Danielle were about 10 years old, their parents bought each of them a commercial cow and the children earned the proceeds from their cows each year. “Instead of spending the money, I would re-invest it and buy more commercial cows,” Patrick said. “Then an opportunity arose when I was in year 10 where the college principal (Kevin Beal) offered me a number of embryos to start my own Limousin stud.” Patrick has built the stud to currently having about 10 breeding cows and is providing bulls for his family’s commercial cattle enterprise. Based on his experience on the family farm and his time at ag school, Patrick has taken a particular interest in animal production systems and dairy production which he hopes to focus on when he starts teaching. The Swallow’s farm once had a dairy as part of its operation which his grandfather Patrick (deceased) converted to solely beef cattle business about 40 years ago. Depending on whether the industry improves, Patrick said that one day he hoped to re-establish dairy production on the family farm.

“I’ve chosen to focus on dairy throughout my degree so far and, if farmgate milk prices improve, I might look at building a robotic dairy on our farm,” he said. While being a student at WACOA, Denmark, Patrick was very involved in farm skills competitions, competing at the Royal Agricultural Society’s (RAS) Farm Skills event each year, from years 10 to 12. He tried his hand at various categories, again evidence of his diverse skill set, including fencing, chemical calibration, chemical safety, Merino judging, Poll Dorset judging, beef judging, welding and the tractor driving obstacle course. The school won two out of the three years when Patrick competed. It appeared these events have been a highlight for Patrick as he continues to attend the agricultural shows to compete in cattle judging events – a favourite of his – and he has also been involved in prime lamb judging. “My skills have greatly improved by participating in farm skills competitions,” Patrick said. “I went from having good but basic skills, to show quality skills which I was able to utilise back at school, on the family farm and during work experience placements. “By far the most beneficial part of this competition is learning how to work as a team and meeting other students from different schools with similar backgrounds and interests.” Last year Patrick incorporated his passion for teaching with his interest in farm skills events when he trained WACOA, Denmark’s three farm skills teams for the RAS competition. “Seeing the students’ skills progress so quickly was really rewarding and when we went back to the college, those students who participated in the competition really stood out,” Patrick said. “It’s clear that training for such events offers a real advantage for students.” This year Patrick attended the event as a guest of the RAS, delivering a speech to organisation officials and sponsors about his experience competing and coaching. “The Farm Skills competition is very important to the agricultural industry in Western Australia as it is an opportunity to market agricultural education and display industry skills to the general public,” he said.