MANJIMUP apple growers already hit by low prices for their fruit could face another financial blow later this year by having to start paying their casual workers overtime.

It is not just apple growers who will have to pay more to have their crop harvested and sorted.

All fruit and vegetable growers will have to start paying casual employees overtime after 38 ‘normal’ working hours a week under changes proposed for the Horticulture Award 2010.

Paul Good, operations manager at Newton Orchards, Manjimup, said extending overtime rates to cover casual employees would “torpedo” Australia’s fresh fruit and vegetable industry.

He said it would push growers’ costs beyond price points at which consumers choose local produce over cheaper imported fruit and vegetables and drive the local growers out of business.

Mr Good said the industry relied on casual workers because of the intermittent nature of the work and the “local apple industry particularly was “not in a good place”.

“The big one is the 38 hours,” he said.

“Most fruit and veg farmers will have clocked up 38 hours by lunchtime Thursday.

“Many seasonal crops, including some of our apple varieties, have a very short window for harvesting at the optimal time.

“Harvest is a case of go hard for as long as it takes to get the crop in.

“On average our casual workers put in 55 to 60 hours a week.

“I’ve got 100 out in the field now.

“I’ve got the last fortnight’s wages bill in front of me and if I had to pay overtime, even at the negotiated down rate, it would add probably 30 per cent to my wages bill – our biggest cost of production.

“That’s another $75,000 a fortnight so it’s not chump change.”

Mr Good, WA’s representative on Apple and Pear Australia Ltd (APAL), the non-profit national body representing commercial apple and pear growers, said none of the fruit and vegetable growers he had spoken to were aware of the changes proposed to the award by the Fair Work Commission (FWC).