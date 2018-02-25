PERENNIAL grass has helped Grant Bain, who runs 700 cattle on his 1300-hectare property.

And though he plays around with cropping cereals, his main focus is on the grass and tree rehabilitation for his cattle.

“I have cropped 200-300ha in the past, but since I have put in these pastures we play around with cropping into the grass,” Mr Bain said.

Limited rainfall east of Walkaway, 50 kilometres south east of Geraldton, meant Mr Bain experimented with ways to feed his cattle with minimum input.

He said the grasses prefer the sand country over the gravel because the roots could tap down and grow, instead of trying to break through the tougher ground.

“Sub-tropical grasses originated from Africa and they were only introduced to WA about 20 years ago,” said Mr Bain, who grows perennial varieties such as Panic, Rhodes Grass and Kikuyu.

These grasses will reproduce themselves without needing to be resown each year.

The perennial grasses are green this summer, which is surprising since Mr Bain said they only had 20 millimetres of rain from storms that went through the area in January, after cyclone Joyce.

“If you go out there and spit on it, it goes green,’’ he said.

“It doesn’t seem to need a huge amount of moisture in this environment.”

Mr Bain has been contract seeding perennials for more than 10 years.

Seeding starts on August 1 and the work finishes in Gingin by the middle of September.

He built a machine that helps to plant grasses due to the process being different from the usual seeding of grains.

“A lot of people have a go at building their own machine, with varying degrees of success,” he said.

“But a lot of people can’t be bothered, so it becomes easier to get a contractor in.”

Perennial grasses are a foreign concept for many farmers, with the grazing and growing of the species up to the individual grower.

The grasses should be left for about 12 months before they are grazed for their best chance of survival.

Mr Bain said in theory the grasses should go dormant over winter, but in practice that isn’t always the case.