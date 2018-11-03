FIRST trade samples of a premium Sulphate of Potash (SoP) agriculture fertiliser are on schedule to be produced in Canning Vale next month.

Australian Potash Ltd, identified on Australian Security Exchange (ASX) listings as APC, announced Friday its pilot evaporation ponds at Lake Wells, 200 kilometres north east of Laverton in the northern Goldfields, have produced first salts from potassium-rich brine pumped from under the lake’s salt crust.

An estimated 10 tonnes of potassium and sulphate bearing salts were left behind in the first harvest pond after a successful transfer of about 70t of potassium saturated brine from that pond into the second of three harvest ponds at its Lake Wells SoP project, APC said in a report to the ASX.

The next evaporation and crystallisation periods in the second and third harvest ponds are expected to produce more than 10 additional tonnes of salts, it said.

APC said it anticipated the third and final transfer of brine into the last harvest pond would occur within the next two to three weeks.

The pilot pond network at Lake Wells comprises a large pre-concentration pond and the three smaller harvest ponds, with hypersaline brine pumped into the first pond from five of a likely total of 35 production bores on the lake and increasingly concentrated brine transferred at intervals through the harvest ponds in sequence.

The final harvest salts will be a blend of salts left behind in all three harvest ponds.

APC told the ASX it expected to transport about two tonnes of the more than 20t of harvest salts it anticipated would be produced from the first complete pilot evaporation cycle at Lake Wells, to Canning Vale for processing.

In conjunction with Canadian processing consultant Novopro and the Australian arm of French global testing, inspection and certification services organisation Bureau Veritas, APC is developing a pilot SoP processing plant and laboratory at Caning Vale.

Novopro is sending its lead process engineer out to Australia to manage the initial pilot production run, which is expected to produce 250 kilograms of trade samples of SoP fertiliser.