A “perfect economic storm is brewing” for Western Australian livestock producers following the licence suspension of Australia’s largest sheep exporter Emanuel Exports in June, according to the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA).

PGA president Tony Seabrook said the “removal of Australia’s largest exporter of sheep from the summer trade, and the current lack of clarity over the export process following the rejection of an export permit for 60,000 sheep left stranded in WA following the suspension of Emanuel Exports, is creating a level of economic uncertainty for livestock producers throughout the State”.

“Already we have seen two exporters, Livestock Shipping Services and Harmony Agriculture and Food subsidiary Phoenix Exports, cancel their consignments to the Middle East and stop buying sheep, resulting in hundreds of thousands of sheep that are normally exported remaining on-farm,” Mr Seabrook said.

“If this trend continues, WA sheep farmers could be faced with a perfect storm of no buyers for their sheep over spring and into summer, resulting in an oversupply, a drop in prices, and overstocking of pastures.

“Despite assurances from animal rights activists that these sheep can be easily processed onshore and then exported to the Middle East, the reality is that the export of livestock is not easily interchangeable with the export of chilled or frozen sheep meat.

“This limits the marketability of over 1.5 million WA sheep, and impacts on the livelihoods of the thousands of livestock producers who rely on this essential trade”.

Mr Seabrook said WA’s rural and regional sector couldn’t afford to have “the clouds of bureaucratic unpredictability continue to hang over the granting of export permits”.

Agricultural Region MLC Rick Mazza of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party has also warned about the wider ramifications of shutting down the live sheep export.

“People need to understand that if the live sheep trade is shut down the impact on communities will be devastating and long lasting, and not just for farmers,” Mr Mazza said.