THE Australian pork industry is a “victim of its own success”, according to Australia Pork Limited (APL) general manager – marketing Peter Haydon.

Mr Haydon said pig producers across the country were experiencing “undoubtedly very tough” conditions which have been brought on by a profitable 2015-16 period that saw producers increase investment and improve productivity.

That increased productivity has seen an oversupply of fresh pork meat in the domestic market, which has put downward pressure on prices.

Mr Haydon said despite the difficult time producers were experiencing, demand for pork meat wasn’t decreasing, with figures showing that exports increased 16.5 per cent for the past 12 months, with a 30pc increase in the month of June compared with last year.

He said that was largely due to existing markets taking more product.

Mr Haydon said if the domestic oversupply wasn’t so big it would be a different story because domestic demand had been up, with one third more pork being consumed than it was 15 months ago.

“Demand is growing everywhere,” Mr Haydon said.

“The production growth has been so fast we are still catching up with it.”

Mr Haydon said it was “anybody’s guess” how long the industry would have to struggle through the issue but historically a profitability crisis would last about two and a half years.

“We are about 1.5 years in so hopefully next year we will start seeing improvement I suggest,” Mr Haydon said

“But it is not easy to tell.”

He said the level of imported pork hadn’t changed since 2015 and while that had impacted “significantly” on ham and bacon sales, it was a separate issue to fresh meat.

“The majority of fresh meat sales is from Australian pork,” he said.

“This over supply of fresh meat has caused the domestic price crash.”

Mr Haydon said the national average price required for a producer to cover costs was 270c/kg, however that could be impacted by the rising costs of grain.

He said APL would do its best to help producers by continuing to invest $450,000 a year in the marketing campaign ‘Get more pork on your fork’, as well as “providing the best possible information for producers to make the best decisions”.