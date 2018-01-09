THE Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has reviewed control requirements for a range of animal and plant species to help guide efforts in protecting the State’s agricultural industries and the environment.

DPIRD recently assessed the legislative status of 44 declared animals and 61 declared plants.

DPIRD officer Andrew Reeves said the review was required under the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act 2007.

“Periodical reviews ensure that the declaration status for pests is aligned with current technical information and community expectations,” Mr Reeves said.

“The declaration of animal and plant species helps to focus control efforts against pests of concern, in order to most effectively defend our agricultural industries and environment.”

The review began last year and involved consultation with industry representatives,

Recognised Biosecurity Groups, other State departments, local government and invited community and interest groups.

Mr Reeves said the declaration of many pests examined would remain the same, including weeds of agricultural and community interest such as skeleton weed and cotton bush, and animal pests such as wild dogs and starlings.

“Cotton bush is a priority species for many biosecurity groups in the South West and landholders are required to control this weed on their properties in order to prevent its spread,” he said.

“Skeleton weed in the agricultural region is the focus of an industry-supported control campaign and landholders are required to report any findings to the department.”

Wild dogs remain a declared pest requiring landholder control.

In addition, there is significant effort by government, industry and local biosecurity groups to control the pest.

The common starling, currently the subject of DPIRD surveillance efforts in the State’s south-east, are prohibited in WA and landholders are required to report sightings to the department.

Some common weeds, such as doublegee, cape tulip, mintweed and silverleaf nightshade, will no longer have legislative control requirements.

“As with any common weed, we encourage appropriate management on properties to minimise impacts on neighbours,” Mr Reeves said.

More information is available on the DPIRD website agric.wa.gov.au