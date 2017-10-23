BROADCARE farmers are latching on to research done into chaff carts according to Tecfarm chaff cart designer and sales representative Matt Barrett-Lennard of Bruce Rock.

Mr Barrett-Lennard said over the past few years there had an increase in the use of chaff carts by mainly mixed farmers, although he has seen a trend from broadacre farmers who are moving towards seed destructors.

“Over the past two to three years people have become aware of it,” Mr Barrett-Lennard said.

He said some farmers who were a bit sceptical at first have gradually come around to seeing the benefits.

The awareness is mostly due to a number of reports published on the research done by AgPro Management director Ed Riggall who has conducted trials across four properties in Kojonup, Tenterden, Darkan and Cranbrook.

The trials reveal that farmers have nothing to lose and sheep have everything to gain from feeding on chaff piles.

Chaff carts were originally designed to reduce weed seeds spreading during harvest.

The cart is attached to the harvester and works as a weed controller by minimising the spread of plant matter, depositing it in distinct piles.

Mr Riggall said farmers should consider chaff piles as a means of feeding stock over the dry summer months.

“Chaff piles are an overlooked management tool when it comes to costly feeding over the summer-autumn feed gap,” Mr Riggall said.

“By utilising a resource that is already on farm, costs can be reduced and sheep condition gained.”

Mr Riggall said dumping in piles had resulted in increased stubble feed quality, as the chaff and seeds were not trampled during grazing and were less exposed to weathering.

“Sheep are able to feed on stubbles for longer as the quality of chaff is maintained,” Mr Riggall said.

He said the four research trials had found that sheep grazing the paddock with chaff piles had an average weight gain of 2.4 kilogram more than sheep that grazed identical stubbles where no chaff cart had been used.