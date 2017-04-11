AGRICULTURE Minister Alannah MacTiernan’s trip to WA’s flood ravaged South Coast and Eastern Wheatbelt recently has created momentum, prompting Premier Mark McGowan to request a briefing from affected shires following heavy rainfall in February.

Ms MacTiernan and parliamentary secretary Darren West toured the worst affected areas in Ravensthorpe, Newdegate and surrounds last Tuesday, meeting with shire representatives from Esperance, Lake King, Jerramungup and Ravensthorpe.

Ravensthorpe shire chief executive officer Ian Fitzgerald said a briefing was prepared for Mr McGowan at the end of last week through the Department of Local Government and Communities.

“It’s pleasing to see that the Premier has taken a personal interest in this matter,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“For him to ask for a briefing, I think, is a positive for us and for country people.”

Several roads remain inaccessible in flood affected regions and shire representatives are pushing for red tape to be lifted to allow a quicker recovery.

Under the WA Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (WANDRRA), local governments are unable to claim most of the costs associated with using their internal workforce to repair or re-construct roads and infrastructure.

Ms MacTiernan said after seeing the flood damage first-hand, it would make sense for affected shires to use their workforce to enable a quick and efficient repair response.

“We absolutely believe in these regions that we need good day labour forces and so we would very much want to support that,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“It (the arrangement) does tend to suggest that you can’t use your own staff, I think we’re going to have to look at that because it doesn’t make sense not to.

“Clearly the rules have been established in order to stop the system being drawn on too heavily.”

WA Local Government Association (WALGA) president Lynne Craigie said the association had been lobbying for changes to WANDRRA funding guidelines since 2011.