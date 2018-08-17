THE sheep industry has a “phenomenal opportunity” ahead of it “to really establish Australian lamb as the premium red meat”, according to Grower Group Alliance chairwoman Kelly Manton-Pearce.

Ms Manton-Pearce made the declaration during her presentation at LambEx 2018 in Perth last week.

But the opportunity had a few clauses.

“We need a whole of supply chain approach to ensure that we are producing the highest quality product possible,” Ms Manton-Pearce said.

“We need the objective individual carcase measurement (that can be available through new technological advances) and we need really good quality feedback from our processors.

“We need to be doing everything right on farm and we need the financial incentives to do it.”

Ms Manton-Pearce discussed the importance of processors adopting the new technology to assist producers produce the best quality product for their markets.

She said there were some trust issues between producers and processors and they could be resolved if there was more transparency and better communication and data sharing from processors to their suppliers.

“It’s really exciting to hear that our industry is edging closer to having these devices to measure intramuscular fat and therefore eating quality and lean meat yield for individual carcases,” Ms Manton-Pearce said.

“As processors actively embrace this technology the upside for us as producers is huge.

“We’ll go from just whole carcase weight and fat score data to getting lean meat yield, and eating quality data – so data for traits that will truly make the carcase valuable.

“And if our processors implement these technologies we can get standardised feedback for our carcases.”

Ms Manton-Pearce said the technology would bring “industry-wide conformity for carcase grading” making it fairer and better for everyone involved.

“We shouldn’t underestimate the power of this individual carcase feedback for our lambs for our business,” she said.

“We’ll see how the lambs are performing, and we can use it to make and fine tune our breeding decisions and improve quality and productivity.