 

Profitability the key for GRDC

GREGOR HEARD
20 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
Improving grower profitability is the major goal for the GRDC according to its chairman John Woods.
FOR MANY years improvements in grains industry research and development centred on productivity gains, but now it is all about profitability at the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

It may seem just a matter of semantics, but the GRDC executive believe the change to a pure profit-focused model will change the organisation for the better.

GRDC chairman John Woods said he was hoping to see tangible benefits delivered to growers in terms of greater productivity and improved pathways to market.

He said the GRDC had been working on partnerships to help deliver these outcomes.

“The GRDC has been actively engaging with international researchers to ensure that new technologies developed elsewhere are delivered to Australian farms as quickly as possible,” he said.

Mr Woods also pointed to the GRDC’s one off $15 million allocation for R and D infrastructure as a sign of its commitment to working with others in the research sector.

In terms of extension, Mr Woods said the GRDC was committed to expanding its rural footprint.

The board has considered and approved a strategy to build the capability of the GRDC’s regional offices by recruiting additional staff who have the necessary skills, knowledge and mindset to actively manage our investments and engage with growers and researchers to ensure that investments are delivering returns for growers,” he said.

He said he felt the hub and spoke model used by GRDC in terms of delivering extension was working.

“Feedback received from levy-paying growers since the GRDC’s adoption of the hub-and-spokes model points to strong acceptance of the model.”

GRDC managing director Steve Jefferies said the organisation had needed to change the way it operated in order to deliver a better return on grower and government investment.

He said the GRDC had now been restructured in a bid to optimise opportunities.

“In tandem with the adoption of a continuous investment cycle,

the new structure positions the GRDC to deliver innovation with the power to transform the profit drivers of Australian grains production,” Dr Jefferies said.

Dr Jefferies said services such as the regional advisory panels and the regional cropping solutions were part of providing solutions to growers at a local level.

In terms of research priorities, Dr Jefferies said investments ranged from short-term, solution-orientated projects, such as compiling trial results to improve understanding of plant available nutrients, to long-term projects on issues such as water use efficiency, genetic bases of heat tolerance in wheat, and the development of new chemistries to combat difficult weeds.

Blue sky research is also being undertaken on topics such as automation, robotics and industrial products, such as bioplastics.

Dr Jefferies said it was important to look at potentially transformative research.

FarmWeekly
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

is the national grains writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

