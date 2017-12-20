FOR MANY years improvements in grains industry research and development centred on productivity gains, but now it is all about profitability at the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

It may seem just a matter of semantics, but the GRDC executive believe the change to a pure profit-focused model will change the organisation for the better.

GRDC chairman John Woods said he was hoping to see tangible benefits delivered to growers in terms of greater productivity and improved pathways to market.

He said the GRDC had been working on partnerships to help deliver these outcomes.

“The GRDC has been actively engaging with international researchers to ensure that new technologies developed elsewhere are delivered to Australian farms as quickly as possible,” he said.

Mr Woods also pointed to the GRDC’s one off $15 million allocation for R and D infrastructure as a sign of its commitment to working with others in the research sector.

In terms of extension, Mr Woods said the GRDC was committed to expanding its rural footprint.

The board has considered and approved a strategy to build the capability of the GRDC’s regional offices by recruiting additional staff who have the necessary skills, knowledge and mindset to actively manage our investments and engage with growers and researchers to ensure that investments are delivering returns for growers,” he said.

He said he felt the hub and spoke model used by GRDC in terms of delivering extension was working.

“Feedback received from levy-paying growers since the GRDC’s adoption of the hub-and-spokes model points to strong acceptance of the model.”

GRDC managing director Steve Jefferies said the organisation had needed to change the way it operated in order to deliver a better return on grower and government investment.

He said the GRDC had now been restructured in a bid to optimise opportunities.

“In tandem with the adoption of a continuous investment cycle,

the new structure positions the GRDC to deliver innovation with the power to transform the profit drivers of Australian grains production,” Dr Jefferies said.