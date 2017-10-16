SOUTHERN Rangelands graziers have renewed calls for WA’s Pastoral Lands Board (PLB) to take a lead role in pushing for tenure changes to allow carbon farming on pastoral leases.

Jason Hastie, Pingandy station in the Upper Gascoyne, last week described the PLB’s response to a request from the Gascoyne Catchments Group (GCG) for support in seeking approval of a Rangelands carbon farming methodology as “pathetic”.

“It seems the PLB is happy to maintain a do-nothing approach (on carbon farming), we should expect much more from the PLB,” Mr Hastie said.

“In a response that reads like a prime example of bureaucratic double-speak, seemingly offering solutions whilst none exist, the PLB has effectively dismissed GCG’s request that the board investigate and develop options for carbon farming on pastoral leases.

“Carbon farming represents an additional source income, which pastoralists in other States are able to access, which can boost productivity, help restore degraded lands and diversify the rangeland economy.”

In July, Mr Hastie presented a petition supporting Rangelands carbon farming, signed by 42 Gascoyne pastoralists who manage more than 5.8 million hectares, to policy advisers to Regional Development Food and Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

Discussions with Lands Department officers have established low-level carbon farming could receive departmental support under existing leases in preferrence to trying to amend possibly both the Lands Administration and Native Title acts.

Statements by Lands Minister Rita Saffioti and Ms MacTiernan have given pastoralists hope the government will support their carbon farming push if the PLB also backs it.

They claim PLB and State government support in recognising low-level carbon farming as an approved pastoral activity that could enable them to access almost $200,000 a year in supplementary income available under a national scheme.

It would be earned by sequestering carbon in vegetation and soil through approved specific landscape revegetation and restoration protocols as a complementary additional pastoral activity to stock management.