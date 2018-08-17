THE WA agriculture sector must do more to position itself as a desirable industry to work in if it is to attract students and develop a sustainable workforce.

That was the key message delivered by Education Department principal consultant on agricultural education Alysia Kepert, who was one of the key speakers at the AgConnectWA conference in Fremantle on Friday.

The 2017 nominee for WA’s Rural Woman of the Year award is one of the State’s leading agricultural education advocates and has been working to improve awareness and understanding of the industry to students previously unexposed to it.

To gain a greater understanding of the disconnect between agriculture and high school students, Ms Kepert last year completed a project with support from Manjimup Shire’s Southern Forests SEED program through Royalties for Regions funding.

Ms Kepert said the project’s final report – Developing Student Interest in the Agriculture Sector – was a detailed insight into what “regular students” thought of agriculture.

“The whole point of doing this was to understand the perceptions of agriculture and the source of their perceptions, to understand what drives their career choices and how we need to determine how to position agriculture as a desirable career,” Ms Kepert said.

More than 450 students from year 10 to the first year at university were surveyed throughout the project and asked questions about their understanding of agriculture and the career opportunities it had to offer.

When asked what they knew about careers in agriculture, 33 per cent of respondents answered “nothing at all”, while 49pc knew “a little bit”.

Ms Kepert said the results of the survey indicated a lot of work had to be done to improve agriculture’s image.

She said despite 85pc of jobs within the sector being within the supply chain, survey respondents still thought of farming as the main opportunity available within the industry.

“Every presentation I do to a non-agricultural audience and say ‘what’s the first word in your head when I say agriculture?’ and you can bet your bottom dollar it’s either farmers or tractors,” Ms Kepert said.