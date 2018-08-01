IT’S not often you snag earthworms while seeding.

But that’s what happened to Yuna farmer Murray Brooks when several little wrigglies got caught on the digging blades of his DBS precision seeder last year.

It has probably occurred elsewhere but in the sandy reaches of Yuna you would have bet money against seeing an earthworm, let alone “catching” several.

The story has a point.

Earthworms are the metaphorical canary in the coalmine, heralding improved soil.

That’s the whole focus for Murray and his son Jeremy, who are working out a succession plan as Murray notches his 45th year on the farm.

With all those years under his proverbial belt, Murray is keen to assist Jeremy’s enthusiasm to look at a more diverse income base for the farm.

Both instinctively know monoculture farming is not the way to go anymore, given hurdles such as low rainfall and chemical resistance.

Diversity is the buzzword and it is likely to take WA agriculture in a new direction within the next decade.

But I digress.

Three years ago, Jeremy wanted to trial a tropical perennial grass called Gatton Panic, undersown with Rhodes Grass (sown on an 80:20 ratio), with a view to establishing a year-round feeding base for cattle.

Murray backed his son, despite his long history as a grain grower.

About 105 hectares was established in early August, 2016, but no rain was recorded that summer and Murray was thinking “nice try but no lollies”.

So father and son decided to leave the trial alone for 12 months, showing that persistence can lead to success.

Murray said he was genuinely surprised by the following summer to see its establishment on the back of cyclone-induced rain in January this year.

“It just took off without any fertiliser and grew about up to my chest,” Murray said.

“The cows came in two months later and smashed it down but when the season broke the plant growth took off again.

“We had secured 50 head of cattle but we could have carried a lot more.”