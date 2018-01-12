CREATIVITY and a childhood on the farm is what drives Christie Stewart’s desire to want to make a difference in agriculture.

With a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture under her belt, Christie has her sights set on using her knowledge and skills from her farming background and degree to tackle many agricultural problems that farmers face.

Christie said there were many similarities between agriculture and landscape architecture, yet there were not jobs that combined the two for the benefit of farming.

“As a landscape architect, solving some of those agricultural problems would be really nice to come at from a creative design point of view instead of a scientific one and I think there is a real opening there,” Christie said.

The 31-year-old grew up on her family’s broadacre farm new Wongan Hills that used to produce wheat, lupins, barley, canola and chickpeas.

Christie loved the freedom of the outdoors and living on the 2156 hectare property that played a major role in developing her skills as a landscape architect, including learning to observe her surroundings and being in touch with nature.

However living on marginal farming land, coupled with a series of dry seasons and other ecological issues such as salinity, became too much and the farm was sold in 2012.

“It was heart wrenching when we had to sell our farm,” Christie said.

“I always thought we would be on the farm, even though you always hear ‘it’s another bad year’ over again, you always think it’s going to be there and then suddenly it’s not one day and it just takes a bit to come to terms with,” she said.

When the farm sold Christie was right in the middle of her degree and despite the stress, she was motivated to do more.

“When the farm sold, I still wanted to continue as I was in a unique position – landscape architectural design relies on creative thinking coupled with site analysis and I had accumulated 27 years of intimate knowledge of the place, along with knowledge passed down from my parents and grandparents,” she said.