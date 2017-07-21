AN arbitration process to give CBH Group long-term access to the State’s freight rail network for its grain trains is dragging on after more than 15 months.

Legal teams for CBH and Arc Infrastructure – up until a name change on Monday Arc Infrastructure was Brookfield Rail Pty Ltd -– have been meeting since March last year before an independent arbitrator to thrash out a 10-year rail network access deal.

The confidential negotiations conducted under the Commercial Arbitration Act 2012 are before Sydney-based Queen’s Counsel, commercial law expert and retired Federal Court judge Kevin Lindgren.

The cost of the arbitration process is understood to be apportioned by agreement between CBH and Arc.

With the fifth anniversary of the launch of its $175 million fleet of locomotives and purpose-built aluminium grain wagons on August 24, CBH runs its grain trains under an interim access agreement.

That interim agreement, one of a number since CBH started seeking a long-term access arrangement in October, 2013, is due to expire on December 31.

A lack of long-term certainty on specific track access and cost has not stopped it moving record tonnes of grain by rail.

It set its all-time record of 984,832 tonnes moved by rail in March under the current agreement.

Rail access and shifting big tonnages costs CBH about $6 million a month during the busy first-half of the year when it is clearing regional depots to Kwinana port.

It is understood that confidential negotiations are continuing and it was hoped they could be concluded and Mr Lindgren’s determination handed down before another interim agreement was required to keep trains running.

On May 1, 2015, CBH was forced to remove its trains from the rail network for 24 hours and park them at the Avon yards, Northam, and Kwinana port bulk terminal yards – the only parts of the network it controls – when negotiations for an earlier interim agreement broke down.

Once negotiations have concluded Mr Lindgren is to provide a written determination to CBH and Arc Infrastructure.