 

Rainfall figures up in many growing areas

RACHEL CLARKE
13 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

THE tables have turned for most of the State with rainfall since seeding started this year increasing threefold compared to the same time last year.

Many areas of the Central Wheatbelt, the Central West and Great Southern have recorded a lot more rain in the 2018 growing period.

Wongan Hills received 40.8 millimetres from the end of April to the start of July last year, down on this year’s figures of 136.9mm for the same period.

It was dry in Morawa last year with 16.6mm compared to 112.4mm this year, including 34.4mm last week.

The Dalwallinu area was another solid performer with 25.8mm last year and 142mm this year.

But it is not the same in other areas.

Munglinup, Ravensthorpe and Salmon Gums have missed out on a lot of rain so far this season.

Only 45.3mm has been received at Ravensthorpe since April, down on the 74.6mm for the same time last year.

Salmon Gums received 5.6mm last week, taking the total since April to 47.8mm.

Good rain at Albany last week took the total to 174.6mm, up on 2017’s 159.9mm.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely ludicrous that this is even a thing. Should organic farmers be liable if their farms
light grey arrow
GM crops are a dud. They are stalled, with GM seed markets saturated, and failure to deliver on
light grey arrow
Not sure in what universe Wilson think the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources is "an
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables