THE tables have turned for most of the State with rainfall since seeding started this year increasing threefold compared to the same time last year.

Many areas of the Central Wheatbelt, the Central West and Great Southern have recorded a lot more rain in the 2018 growing period.

Wongan Hills received 40.8 millimetres from the end of April to the start of July last year, down on this year’s figures of 136.9mm for the same period.

It was dry in Morawa last year with 16.6mm compared to 112.4mm this year, including 34.4mm last week.

The Dalwallinu area was another solid performer with 25.8mm last year and 142mm this year.

But it is not the same in other areas.

Munglinup, Ravensthorpe and Salmon Gums have missed out on a lot of rain so far this season.

Only 45.3mm has been received at Ravensthorpe since April, down on the 74.6mm for the same time last year.

Salmon Gums received 5.6mm last week, taking the total since April to 47.8mm.

Good rain at Albany last week took the total to 174.6mm, up on 2017’s 159.9mm.