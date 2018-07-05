THE Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia (RASWA) announced Lauren Rayner as the recipient of the 2018 Bendat Family Youth Scholarship, awarded to a young Western Australian who is enrolled in a bachelor level course at an Australian university in an agricultural-related discipline.

Living in Brookton and then attending the WA College of Agriculture, Narrogin, Ms Rayner has always been passionate about agriculture.

“Agriculture brings people together from all over the world with different ideas, practice and specialties,” Ms Rayner said.

She will be using her scholarship to continue studying animal science and crop and pastoral science at Murdoch University, hoping to become an agronomist or wool agent.

The Royal Agricultural Society Foundation has been created to give educational and community funds to young people in agriculture.

It would provide them with the ability to be able to continue their agricultural studies.

RASWA president Paul Carter said scholarships were a great opportunity to encourage young people to study and work in agriculture.

“Lauren is a great member of the agricultural industry and we are excited she is the recipient of this year’s scholarship,” Mr Carter said.

“We look forward to her participating in RASWA events in the lead up to this year’s Perth Royal Show.”