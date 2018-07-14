 

Reach continues for broadband network

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
14 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

THE rollout of the national broadbank network (nbn) in regional WA is on the home stretch, with more than 95 per cent of homes and businesses able to connect.

Figures released by the nbn last week found that one in three homes and businesses are ready to connect to nbn services, with 58 per cent of those in non-metro areas.

Meantime, data from the Connecting Australia report into the social and economic impact of the nbn has found that since 2012, Australia has jumped from rank 29 to 17 among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries in terms of equality and internet speed and proportion of people without internet access.

The report – commissioned by NBN Co – predicts that by 2021, Australia will rise to the top 10 OECD countries in equality and speed, assuming all other OECD countries held constant at their 2016 figures.

NBN Co chief executive officer Bill Morrow said these figures showed the network’s aim to bridge the “digital divide” between those living in regional and metro Australia was making significant progress.

“We have seen a massive improvement in regional internet access, with our wholesale broadband services offering more competition, faster speeds and even giving some Australians internet access for the first time,” Mr Morrow said.

“Our research shows that this connectivity revolution is spurring rapid growth in the digital economy and regional businesses, which may lead to further migration away from cities to regional hotspots.

“There is still work to be done alongside industry in order to continually improve the customer experience of people who connect to the nbn network, however we take heart that these findings show the positive impact that access to fast broadband is already providing to the nation.”

Nbn WA head Rachael McIntyre said the nbn access network rollout prioritised rural and regional areas, with 700,000 homes and businesses previously without internet.

Ms McIntyre said data from the Connecting Australia report demonstrated the benefits this was having on regional and rural businesses and homes.

“For example, the nbn access network is estimated to have helped drive $450 million in additional gross domestic product in regional Australia in the 2017 financial year and is forecast to drive an additional $5.3 billion in additional gross domestic product in regional areas in the 2021 financial year,” Ms McIntyre said.

“Access to fast internet and improved connectivity enabled by the nbn access network will allow regional Australia including the agricultural sector to access and utilise digital technologies to ensure greater efficiency, productivity, competitiveness and innovation.”

National Farmers’ Federation policy director Mark Harvey-Sutton welcomed the nbn update, describing it as good news for Australian farmers.

“It has been a long time coming and we have been waiting for the digital divide to close,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said.

“There is huge potential for the agriculture sector coming from increased connectivity, as well as improved lifestyle benefits such as running a business and keeping your kids at home so they can do their education in a more efficient manner.”

It has been nine years since the nbn was established and eight years since the first homes were connected to the network.

Eight million premises are expected to be activated to the nbn by 2020.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely ludicrous that this is even a thing. Should organic farmers be liable if their farms
light grey arrow
GM crops are a dud. They are stalled, with GM seed markets saturated, and failure to deliver on
light grey arrow
Not sure in what universe Wilson think the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources is "an
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables