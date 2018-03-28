THE largest investment into mouse-related research ever made in Australia was announced by the GRDC this week.

The GRDC is injecting more than $4.1 million into mouse control research, development and extension initiatives in response to the increasing prevalence of mice in many key grain-growing regions of Australia.

GRDC managing director Steve Jefferies says the GRDC recognises the enormity of the mouse problem and the severe impact it has on our growers’ businesses, their families, their communities and the broader industry.

“The issue with mice has escalated in recent years and we need to improve our understanding as to why that has happened so we can provide growers with innovative and more effective mouse control options and tactics,” he said.

The new initiative includes three key investments that will be led by the CSIRO.

The first investment of more than $3.2 million focuses on understanding mouse ecology, biology and management, the second on increasing surveillance and the third on mouse feeding preferences.

The first investment will provide growers and industry with a greater understanding of the behaviour of mice under no-till and stubble retention systems and it will quantify the impact of various management tactics, such as strategic tillage, seeding systems, food and habitat reduction, on mouse numbers.

Until now, management strategies to control mice have been based on research conducted under conventional cropping systems which often incorporated tillage, burning and removal of stubbles, as well as more livestock than is typical of today’s farming systems.

“Our farming systems have changed markedly since then,” Dr Jefferies said.

“No-till, stubble retention and in many cases little or no livestock are the norm in many areas, so we need to know whether these contemporary, conservation farming practices are now favouring the persistence of mouse populations from one season to the next due to maintenance of year-round habitat, lack of soil disturbance or whether there are other factors at play.