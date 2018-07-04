 

Regional boost for the Kimberley

04 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

The Kimberley is set to receive a boost following the announcement of two successful projects under the Building Better Regions Fund – Community Investment stream.

Federal Member for Durack Melissa Price said the community-based projects were a positive investment in the region’s future.

“This is a fantastic outcome for the Kimberley, with two projects receiving $120,000," Ms Price said.

"These include $20,000 for the East Kimberley Indigenous Women’s Leadership Development program, run by the Wunan Foundation.

“This will deliver five years of strategic women’s leadership development in the East Kimberley, directly benefitting Kununurra and the East Kimberley as a whole.

“These projects will drive economic growth and transform communities, ensuring that our region remains resilient and prosperous into the future.”

Federal Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh said the Building Better Regions Fund continues to deliver major benefits for rural, regional and remote communities throughout Australia.

“The Community Investment stream of the Building Better Regions Fund is another part of our plan for regional Australia. It supports community activities from expanded local events and strategic planning to improving leadership and capability,” Dr McVeigh said.

“Under round two, the Coalition Government is investing more than $4 million in over 100 Community Investment stream projects across Australia valued at over $7.3 million.

“This is expected to create more than 4000 jobs which will beef up local economies.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Dr Roger Dawkins please contact me regarding Aboriginal Medical Service Perth. As you had a big
light grey arrow
Farmers like these people have tunnel vision. It has been shown by the Australian Vet
light grey arrow
It seems that farmers like these people have tunnel vision. It has been shown by the Australian
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables