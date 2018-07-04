The Kimberley is set to receive a boost following the announcement of two successful projects under the Building Better Regions Fund – Community Investment stream.

Federal Member for Durack Melissa Price said the community-based projects were a positive investment in the region’s future.

“This is a fantastic outcome for the Kimberley, with two projects receiving $120,000," Ms Price said.

"These include $20,000 for the East Kimberley Indigenous Women’s Leadership Development program, run by the Wunan Foundation.

“This will deliver five years of strategic women’s leadership development in the East Kimberley, directly benefitting Kununurra and the East Kimberley as a whole.

“These projects will drive economic growth and transform communities, ensuring that our region remains resilient and prosperous into the future.”

Federal Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh said the Building Better Regions Fund continues to deliver major benefits for rural, regional and remote communities throughout Australia.

“The Community Investment stream of the Building Better Regions Fund is another part of our plan for regional Australia. It supports community activities from expanded local events and strategic planning to improving leadership and capability,” Dr McVeigh said.

“Under round two, the Coalition Government is investing more than $4 million in over 100 Community Investment stream projects across Australia valued at over $7.3 million.

“This is expected to create more than 4000 jobs which will beef up local economies.”