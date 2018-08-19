DESPITE a difficult and patchy last season, WA’s agriculture industry “is in great shape” the 2017-18 Planfarm Bankwest Benchmarks revealed recently.

Planfarm managing director Graeme McConnell pointed out to a business breakfast on Friday that the top 25 per cent of the 520 farms in the annual survey achieved an average cash return on capital of 12.2pc last season.

Some in the lower east of the central Wheatbelt, which particularly benefitted from late winter rains that rejuvenated crops, achieved cash returns on capital as high as 28pc, Mr McConnell said.

“That’s just awesome in anybody’s language,” he said.

The survey average return on capital across all regions was 5.2pc last season, the Benchmarks report showed.

Over the past 10 years, the top 25pc of WA farmers have averaged 10.6pc cash return on capital, it showed.

“I think that is just fantastic,” Mr McConnell said.

“The returns from agriculture are surprisingly good and one of the best kept secrets around,” he said.

The State average over that period was 5.5pc, according to the report.

Mr McConnell said cash returns on capital quoted in the report included allowances for wages and management and for depreciation and machinery – always a significant cost in farming.

But he said they were not inflated by land value changes.

Mr McConnell said uneven seasonal conditions meant “a massive variation” in financial results across the State, linked mainly to rainfall and its critical timing.

“What saved us last year was a very kind spring,” he said.

“But some farmers were luckier than others in receiving rains in sufficient time to have crops recover.

“The spread between the top 25pc and the bottom 25pc is as big as we’ve seen since at least 2013 because there were isolated pockets of good rain.

“If you were in those pockets you had some of the best results ever, but if you were on the fringes or in the northern Wheatbelt you had some of the worst results we’ve seen (Planfarm has been collecting farm data for about 45 years).