 

Research to help with cropping strategies

RACHEL CLARKE
15 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Advanta Seeds canola technical manager Karl Schilg explaining the Monsanto Advanta Seeds trial for effective control of stacked canola volunteers.
Advanta Seeds canola technical manager Karl Schilg explaining the Monsanto Advanta Seeds trial for effective control of stacked canola volunteers.

WITH weeds costing Australian farmers an estimated $1.5 billion a year in control activities and a further $2.5b a year in lost agricultural production, growers are looking for a way to combat weeds.

Advanta Seeds’ global research team has joined the fight by developing unique canola hybrids with dual or triple herbicide tolerance traits to assist growers with their ongoing important winter cropping strategies.

Control demonstration trials were shown at the Western Australian No-Tillage Farmers Association (WANTFA) Canola Spring Field Day held north of Cunderdin last week, to ensure this technology could be controlled in different cropping systems by growers.

With the pending introduction of TruFlex herbicide technology, potentially for dual and triple herbicide stacks, a review is being undertaken by the Advanta Seeds canola technology development team to investigate effective solutions in controlling canola in various parts of a cropping rotation.

These pro-active demonstrations conducted at the Cunderdin site, highlight both effective and in-effective herbicide or herbicide tank-mixes across eight different canola technologies in four different cropping phases.

The eight different technologies include; Triazine Tolerant (TT), Clearfield and Triazine Tolerant (CT), Clearfield (CL), Roundup Ready (RR), TruFlex (XX), TruFlex and Clearfield (XC), TruFlex and Triazine Tolerant (XT) and TruFlex, Clearfield and Triazine Tolerant (XCT).

These trials demonstrated the effect of 30 different spray combinations across the eight canola technologies resulting in 240 plots.

The herbicides included pre-emergent, post-emergent or late post-emergent options.

Advanta Seeds canola technical manager Karl Schilg said it was important for growers to take a bit more care with crop selection.

“They also have to look at what chemicals will help to eradicate the volunteer canola when it becomes the weed the next year,” Mr Schilg said.

“Hyola XCT is the first in the world to mix all three tolerances in the one breed of canola.”

Mr Schilg demonstrated the different effects chemical batches had over the 240 plots and how the tolerant canola was resisting against certain chemicals.

The resistant canola emphasised the importance for farmers to take care in eradicating their volunteer canola plants the following year and making sure they have the right agronomic advice.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I'm one of the people who want marijuana to be legalized, some city have been approved it but
light grey arrow
#blueysmegacarshowandcruise2019 10 years on Daniels Ute will be apart of another massive cause.
light grey arrow
Australia's live animal trade is nothing but a blood stained industry that suits those who
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables