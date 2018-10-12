WHEAT quality researchers have made a breakthrough, finding that late maturity alpha amylase (LMA), previously thought to be a grain quality defect, had no impact in their trials on the baking quality of flour made with wheat with high levels of LMA.

Jean-Philippe Ral, research team leader of the CSIRO cereal quality group, has been researching LMA for six years and said the finding could save growers big dollars by minimising unnecessary downgrades of wheat deliveries.

He pointed to the 2016 LMA event in the United States which cost wheat growers in the Pacific North West region alone $US150 million due primarily to lost exports to Japan.

Both LMA and pre-harvest sprouting are currently identified by low falling numbers tests, however Dr Ral said if a test was developed that distinguished between the two phenomena, it could mean less wheat was downgraded.

“Previous studies are clear, pre-harvesting sprouting is definitely detrimental to baking quality, the grain germinates and enzymes are produced that impact its end use qualities,” Dr Ral said.

“On the other hand, LMA does not have the same influence on flour characteristics, yet because of the way the falling numbers test works, it can’t be differentiated from the more harmful sprouting.

“No consistent or significant phenotypic correlation was found between LMA-related low falling numbers results and any of the quality traits, providing evidence that LMA has limited impact on bread baking end product functionality.”

Dr Ral said if a test differentiating between LMA and sprouting could be developed it would mean better returns for growers as they would have less wheat downgraded each year.

“It is something to look at, because the industry has been using the falling number test ever since the 1960s,” he said.

LMA is triggered through environmental stress, in particular cold shock, during the grain fill period in late spring, with the compound remaining present in the wheat grain kernel in the aleurone layer through harvest, although it is impossible to diagnose visually.