IS the mandatory wheat port terminal access code of conduct still necessary, what impact has the government regulations actually had on the Australian grains industry and can it be improved?

Those are the three central questions underpinning a first-time review of the rules governing whether bulk grain handlers are treated fairly by port operators, at a critical, strategic access point in the grain logistics supply chain.

Introduced in September 2014, the mandatory code contains three core elements and was designed and implemented amid some tense disagreement within grains groups and political factions about the value of additional red tape, in the liberalised market.

It primarily contains a three-year review rather than a five-year sunset clause; an exemption for individual operators like WA’s dominant farmer-owned co-operative CBH; and growers having a ‘seat at the table’ during dispute arbitration.

A review of the code’s first three years in operation was instigated by Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce on August 29 this year and is set to deliver its final recommendations to the minister in about nine months.

His department has formed a taskforce to conduct the examination process and is calling for initial submissions by Friday, November 24 – based on the three central questions – while an issues paper has also been released.

It’s anticipated the review will conduct detailed consultation with industry stakeholders like farm representatives and bulk grain handlers.

A draft report is due out in mid-February 2018 and a final version about four months later.

The government’s response to the review recommendations is expected to follow soon after the final report is handed down in June, 2018 to try to give industry certainty, heading into the 2018 harvest.

The wheat port code was implemented to protect against monopolistic behaviour and market power abuse in the grains supply chain, in order to completely repeal the Wheat Export Marketing Act, which previously governed the Australian Wheat Board single desk bulk wheat exports marketing system that was removed in 2008.