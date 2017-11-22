Australia is indeed a lucky country says Gina Rinehart, but it will be an increasingly unlucky place to live if we don’t actively invest in wisely using its abundant land, water and sunshine.

The mining magnate, turned big-scale beef industry investor, has used this week’s national Agriculture and Related Industries Day (AgDay) as an opportunity to blast the “entitlement malaise” she fears is overwhelming Australian society.

While 1.6 million farm sector producers and service providers generated one in every seven export dollars for the national balance sheet, she said almost 2m Australians were employed in federal, state and local government jobs servicing a political system under relentless pressure to spend more taxes and government borrowings.

“We seem to have lost the basic understanding to realise we need to create a good environment for investment and to enable export industries to be cost competitive internationally,” said the Hancock Prospecting executive chairman.

“The media and others, at times without any regard to our existing government debt, pressure politicians to spend more taxpayers’ money, and unfortunately politicians often succumb and our record debt gets worse.

“We cannot tax our way to prosperity. Governments need to be more financially responsible.

We cannot tax our way to prosperity

- Gina Rinehart, AgDay patron

“Governments need to spend less instead of being induced to spend more by self interest groups who often show no interest in contributing economically themselves.”

Mrs Rinehart, whose Hancock Agriculture holdings now span 22 cattle stations and aggregations, including her majority stake in the iconic S. Kidman and Company business, was this week made AgDay patron for the next five years.

Celebrated contribution

She was speaking at a sold-out gala dinner celebrating agriculture’s contribution to the nation, held at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

Mrs Rinehart was the driving force behind the AgDay initiative, originally garnering support from the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of Western Australia, and later the National Farmers Federation, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and then Deputy PM, and fierce campaigner for the farm sector, Barnaby Joyce.