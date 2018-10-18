 

Ringers from the Kimberley take on Rocky

JESSICA JOHNSTON
18 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
CJ Evans of Napier Downs and Lauren Elmes of Sophie Downs won a scholarship to attend the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale in Queensland.
CJ Evans of Napier Downs and Lauren Elmes of Sophie Downs won a scholarship to attend the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale in Queensland.

TWO young ringers from WA’s Kimberley region have spent an enlightening 10 days in Queensland learning about the beef industry and attending the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale.

Lauren Elmes, Sophie Downs, and CJ Evans, Napier Downs, won a coveted Kimberley Brahman Week scholarship to undertake the once in a lifetime trip.

The scholarship was instigated by the Pastoralists and Graziers’ Association of WA (PGA) Kimberley division, the Fitzroy Crossing Bull Sale committee and Meat and Livestock Australia, to give young beef industry leaders a chance to travel to Queensland to take part in the sale.

The duo spent 10 days immersed in the industry, first spending time with Michael Flynn, Valera Vale, near Beaudesert.

They went on a tour of the University of Queensland’s genome research facility, before heading to JBS Dinmore, where they saw cattle being processed.

They visited Len Gibbs and family, Muan Brahmans, Biggenden, touring their stud, feedlot and processing facility.

Then it was on to visit Jimmy and Johnny Edwards, Barlyne Brahmans at Gayndah, who consign bulls to the Fitzroy Crossing bull sale.

The trip culminated with a visit to the biggest bull sale in the southern hemisphere, the 2018 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale.

For Ms Elmes 21, who grew up in Mareeba in Far North Queensland, the trip opened her eyes to a side of the cattle industry she had not witnessed.

“We’re on the receiving end and only see them come off the trucks,” Ms Elmes said.

“We don’t get to see them go to sale, or the breeding and the effort that goes into getting them to Fitzroy, so it showed us what really goes on and all of the research that goes into breeding them.”

Ms Elmes said Sophie Downs ran about 10,000 head and their market is predominantly the boats.

She was impressed to see how graziers she visited were dealing with the drought.

“It was interesting to see the different improvements everyone’s got going on to keep their herds going, the drought is pretty bad, yet these guys are constantly thinking ahead about how they are going to better it,” she said.

Ms Elmes graduated high school in 2015, and initially planned to stay at Sophie Downs for one year.

Next year will be her fourth.

She plans to go to university in 2020, but said she would retain an interest in the industry.

“All I’d ever known was boat cattle, now I’ve realised that if I wanted to go back there’s also the breeding side,” Ms Elmes said.

“People seem to be doing well, they’ve got hardships like everyone else, but it seems a little more rewarding.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables