SAFETY will remain the CBH Group’s greatest priority, as its new chief executive officer Jimmy Wilson begins his tenure at Australia’s largest grain exporter.

The former BHP Billiton iron ore boss took the reins from former CBH CEO Andy Crane on October 1 and has since signalled an increased focus on safety to reduce workplace injuries at the bulk handler.

Mr Wilson is among 21 people – including eight past and present BHP Billiton employees – facing charges of culpable homicide after 19 people died following a dam collapse in 2015 at Brazil’s Samarco mine.

The mine is a joint venture owned by BHP and Brazilian mining company Vale.

After a review of safety procedures in place at CBH, Mr Wilson said he was comfortable with safety standards but would be aiming for improved targets.

“I think the thing that keeps you awake at night always is safety, at the end of the day you don’t want to have any fatalities, you don’t want to have any incidents,” Mr Wilson said.

“This is a business where there’s lots of moving parts, there’s equipment, there’s vehicles – I guess that is the piece that always worries an executive in this sort of business.

“There’s always that potential which is why Andy (Crane) pushed so hard and I will push so hard on the safety front.

“The mantra that I run is safety, culture, cost, volume.”

Mr Wilson said while he was “remorseful and regretful” of the dam collapse at Samarco, he was confident BHP and its executives would not be found responsible for the event.

“BHP Billiton stands by its executives and obviously the organisation itself in terms of the processes that were applied so (I’m) hugely supported by BHP Billiton and very appreciative of that and very confident in our situation on that case,” he said.

He expected the court case to run for several years.

Mr Wilson said although the supply chain at BHP was more simple than the CBH network, there were several transferable skills he would bring across to the co-operative.