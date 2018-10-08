PROSPECTIVE WA fertiliser producer Salt Lake Potash has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a leading fertiliser distribution company in China.

Salt Lake Potash, identified as SO4 on Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listings, announced Tuesday it had executed an MoU with Sinofert Holdings Ltd, it’s second non-binding off-take agreement for Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser to be produced at its Goldfields Salt Lakes Project (GSLP).

It is hoping to convert the MoUs - the other one is with Mitsubishi Australia Ltd and Mitsubishi Corporation - into formal product marketing, sales and distribution contracts by January 1, 2020, when the MoU with Sinofert is due to come into play.

SO4 told the ASX the latest MoU will give Sinofert sales and off-take rights for up to half of all SoP produced by the GSLP for distribution into China.

The MoU incorporates market pricing, commission mechanisms, SoP specification and delivery parameters and its initial term is for eight years, SO4 said.

Under the MOU Sinofert is to provide strategic advice on marketing in China.

“Sinofert is China’s leading fertiliser supplier and distributor, covering the whole industry chain of resource, R&D (research and development), production, distribution and agrochemical services,” SO4 told the ASX.

“Sinofert handles 13 million tonnes of fertilisers each year and has over 60 years’ experience in fertiliser production and distribution.

“Sinofert is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is majority owned by Sinochem Corporation, a key Chinese state-owned corporation,” it said.

As previously reported in Farm Weekly, SO4 is one of three Perth-based companies in a race to produce SoP fertiliser from brine drawn from beneath remote WA salt lakes by early 2020.

Its GSLP covers eight salt lakes in the eastern and northern Goldfields and it intends to construct a “demonstration plant” producing up to 50,000 tonnes per annum of high quality SoP to be marketed “through a small number of global distribution partnerships”.