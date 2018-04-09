ALTHOUGH sandalwood only makes up a small part of Bruce Storer’s farming enterprise, in the 15 years that he has been growing it he has seen evidence of its benefit and believes the tree has excellent potential.

With his wife Beverley and his son Carl, he owns and operates a 1075 hectare property, known as Cadonia Park, with 688ha at Cunderdin and 387ha at Bencubbin.

Mr Storer was a third-generation farmer when he moved from his home town of Koorda to set up his own mixed farming operation at Cunderdin in 1989.

The Storers’ farming program consists of about 65 per cent cropping, 30pc livestock and 5pc sandalwood.

Their 2018 cropping program will include 600ha planted to wheat, 30ha of barley with the remaining 120ha sown to lupins.

This program has been reasonably consistent over the past five years and the Storer’s yields have averaged around 2.4 tonnes per hectare for wheat, 2t/ha for barley and lupins coming in at 1.7t/ha.

The crops are planted in a rotation with two seasons of pasture, followed by two seasons of cereals, which Mr Storer said had worked quite well for them in recent years.

They have also been consistent with spreading lime on each paddock once every three years.

Mr Storer said they were planning to start seeding after Anzac Day.

As part of their livestock operation, the Storers have the Cadonia Park Poll Merino stud and run about 400 breeding ewes with 190 ewe hoggets, 60 Merino ram lambs and 80 wethers.

Despite primarily focussing on the more traditional facets of the farming business – crops and livestock – after much experimenting, Mr Storer has developed a strong passion for cultivating sandalwood.

His experience with sandalwood began with a small area at his Cunderdin property and after obtaining a licence to harvest it, he soon realised its high value.

Rough country with harsh wodjil soils on the Bencubbin property would make it almost impossible to grow grain, but there was an abundance of healthy native sandalwood on the land and his earlier experience with the tree drove him to want to learn more about growing it.