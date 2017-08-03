 

SCF launch co-op to an excited crowd

AIDAN SMITH
03 Aug, 2017 11:23 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF) potential leadership team includes project manager Victoria Bennett (left), executive committee member Lyn Slade, chief executive officer Christine Kershaw and agribusiness manager Don Nicholls. The team was presented at the Kendenup launch of the SCF cooperative feasibility study.
The Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF) potential leadership team includes project manager Victoria Bennett (left), executive committee member Lyn Slade, chief executive officer Christine Kershaw and agribusiness manager Don Nicholls. The team was presented at the Kendenup launch of the SCF cooperative feasibility study.

PEOPLE from all over the South West have participated in the launch of the prospective Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF) co-operative in Kendenup.

The packed Kendenup Lodge was full of excitement and enthusiasm from farmers, industry and government representatives who were interested in what was ahead.

SCF chief executive officer Christine Kershaw launched the co-operative idea with the support of sponsors Meat and Livestock Australia and WAFarmers, which is subject to a feasibility study funded by a State government grower group grant.

Ms Kershaw hoped the results of the study would be back in time for the Spring Field Day on September 21 and invited all farmers in the Great Southern region to consider joining or at least engage with them on the cooperative’s design.

“It won’t be like co-operatives of the past,” Ms Kershaw said.

“This will be something new that WA hasn’t seen before, bordering on a company style, with returns going back to the growers.”

Ms Kershaw said there would be a lot of issues to look at prior to establishing a co-operative and called on those with ideas to come forward.

Presentations on various issues were also given to make the most of the day and inform growers where the future lay in agriculture.

Keynote speakers included MLA chief marketing and communications officer Lisa Sharp and Sheep Co-operative Research Centre chief executive officer and University of New England, New South Wales, professor James Rowe.

Other speakers included Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research officer Beth Paganoni, CSIRO livestock system scientist Dean Thomas, Kayanaba Grazing Company director and veterinary surgeon Pauline Roberts, Aglive chief commercialisation officer Neil Mulcahy, South Western Wireless State manager Jeremy Devenish and Farmwest AI instructor Paul Kersten.

Dr Roberts wasted no time getting her message across with the topic “achieving lambing 142 per cent, calving 95pc plus - if not why not?”.

She had the audience in the palm of her hand when she discussed comparing the ram’s testicles with the size of a stubby in order to pick out the best genetics for future breeding.

“What you do now will determine where you end up in three years time,” Dr Roberts said.

“Farmers should be preparing for joining six months out.”

She said farmers would face feed issues due to prices rising because of the dry season.

“If they want to get good lambing results for next year and the year after farmers are going to have to feed,” she said.

Ms Sharp said MLA had been monitoring consumer and customer trends.

“The red meat industry is issues rich,” she said.

“What’s underneath those headlines we all see in the media we call ‘mega trends’?”

Ms Sharp said people wanted to see “more from less”, such as expensive green-marketed products produced without pesticides.

She said because of this the organic food market will continue to grow.

“We need to market red meat as a natural product to tap into that market,” she said.

She said the consumer also has “great expectations”, wanting more transparency and traceability, with everyone in the value chain made to be responsible and exposing those who don’t.

Another trend she called the “silk highway”, which showed that Chinese demand was expected to increase.

“Income growth in China is expected to grow, especially as the middle class become wealthier and more consumers become available.”

She called another trend “forever young”, due to the issues surrounding an aging population in Australia and its trading partners.

“There is also a lot of fear, uncertainty and doubt,” she said.

“It started in September 2001 with the terror attacks in the United States.

“Then the global financial crisis.

“We have realised that we can’t control the world but we can control what we put in our trolleys.

“Country of origin is becoming the most important thing.”

Ms Sharp reviewed the US Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership and Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“Global trade used to be sexy, with jobs created,” she said.

“Now we see challenges with rising nationalism and protectionism around the world.”

Ms Sharp said the MLA would like to see the revival of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which is a free trade agreement between 16 nations including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, China, Japan, South Korea and other Southeast Asian countries.

The MLA was also scoping for free trade deals with the EU.

“These are uncertain times but there are also exciting times ahead to access markets in the future,” she said.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Rusty...A shearing shed on a small place, might be used a week to five each year. 50 years down
light grey arrow
No varieties of barley left in WA suitable for Craft Beer production and little research. Craft
light grey arrow
We farm at Beacon we had no rain last time .Since the 1st of Jan.we have recorded 45 mm ,6mm
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables