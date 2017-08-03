PEOPLE from all over the South West have participated in the launch of the prospective Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF) co-operative in Kendenup.

The packed Kendenup Lodge was full of excitement and enthusiasm from farmers, industry and government representatives who were interested in what was ahead.

SCF chief executive officer Christine Kershaw launched the co-operative idea with the support of sponsors Meat and Livestock Australia and WAFarmers, which is subject to a feasibility study funded by a State government grower group grant.

Ms Kershaw hoped the results of the study would be back in time for the Spring Field Day on September 21 and invited all farmers in the Great Southern region to consider joining or at least engage with them on the cooperative’s design.

“It won’t be like co-operatives of the past,” Ms Kershaw said.

“This will be something new that WA hasn’t seen before, bordering on a company style, with returns going back to the growers.”

Ms Kershaw said there would be a lot of issues to look at prior to establishing a co-operative and called on those with ideas to come forward.

Presentations on various issues were also given to make the most of the day and inform growers where the future lay in agriculture.

Keynote speakers included MLA chief marketing and communications officer Lisa Sharp and Sheep Co-operative Research Centre chief executive officer and University of New England, New South Wales, professor James Rowe.

Other speakers included Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research officer Beth Paganoni, CSIRO livestock system scientist Dean Thomas, Kayanaba Grazing Company director and veterinary surgeon Pauline Roberts, Aglive chief commercialisation officer Neil Mulcahy, South Western Wireless State manager Jeremy Devenish and Farmwest AI instructor Paul Kersten.

Dr Roberts wasted no time getting her message across with the topic “achieving lambing 142 per cent, calving 95pc plus - if not why not?”.