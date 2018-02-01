THE CBH Group has announced the recipients of the inaugural Growing Leaders’ Scholarship Program.

The program partners with Leadership Western Australia and the Grower Group Alliance (GGA) and was established to support existing and emerging grain industry leaders in growing the skills essential for industry and community leadership roles.

South East Premium Wheat Growers’ Association (SEPWA) executive officer Niki Curtis, Esperance, was accepted into the 10-month Signature Leaders program.

Jasmyn Allen, Yuna and Rebekah Burges, Meckering, were accepted into the Rising Leaders program.

Ms Curtis is an active member of the Esperance community, serving on various committees and is driven to create an efficient WA grain industry with a clear purpose.

Ms Allen is a partner in the family-owned grain farm, Banksia Plains.

She continues to be involved in local research projects investigating better farming techniques and is keen to take the growers’ message to industry related groups and organisations.

Ms Burges works in the family crop and livestock business, NP Burges & Co and provides consulting services through her home-based business.

She is an active member of some regional groups and is keen to make a sustained difference to the industry.

CBH grower and external relations general manager Brianna Peake said the scholarship program was part of the company’s commitment to building capacity and skills within regional communities.

“We’re proud to support these three very capable regional women on their leadership journey,” Ms Peake said.

“Our industry and communities require strong, bold and diverse leaders – our scholarship program will enable Niki, Jasmyn and Rebekah to grow their leadership skills and further contribute in this space.”

Grower Group Alliance executive officer Annabelle Bushell said the GGA was proud to be part of the program to build leadership capability in grower groups and the wider WA agriculture industry.

“Grower groups are an incubation hub for the next leaders and innovators in agriculture and play a critical role in the WA agriculture extension network,” Ms Bushell said.

“The Growing Leaders Scholarship is a fantastic opportunity for grower group members and staff to develop leadership skills to ensure a sustainable and profitable agriculture industry.”

Leadership WA chief executive officer Dominique Mecoy said the scholarship was one pathway for emerging leaders to build their community.

“We are excited to welcome such inspiring participants into our Leadership WA programs and to share CBH Group’s commitment to strengthening WA’s regions,” Ms Mecoy said.