PASTORALISTS and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) president Tony Seabrook was more than surprised when he was announced the winner of the prestigious Achievement Award at the PGA 2018 Convention in Perth last week.

His staff had managed to convince him that someone else would receive it, so when his family slipped in the back door unbeknown to him at the dinner and awards night, his expression was priceless.

“It is an honour and a privilege to lead this organisation, and while that is reward enough for me, this award just caps it off,” Mr Seabrook said during his acceptance speech.

“The PGA has a philosophy and a belief system that we adhere to – and while people may wonder what other organisations might do, or how they might respond, they don’t wonder how the PGA will respond.

“This is because we are consistent.

“But it is more than that.

“This association is called an association for a reason.

“It is a bonding of a group of people who have a common interest and a common belief, and you are almost part of a family when you join the PGA.

“I feel very privileged to be part of the association and a group of people that I have enormous respect for.”