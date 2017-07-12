 

Second company joins fertiliser race

MAL GILL
12 Jul, 2017 11:44 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
A Kalium Lakes worker prepares to take a brine sample from beneath the surface of one of the salt lakes for its Beyondie Sulphate of Potash fertiliser project in the Little Sandy Desert.
A Kalium Lakes worker prepares to take a brine sample from beneath the surface of one of the salt lakes for its Beyondie Sulphate of Potash fertiliser project in the Little Sandy Desert.

A SECOND WA company racing to be first to produce Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser from remote salt lake brine has signed up a potential export customer.

Kalium Lakes Ltd, founded by Pilbara pastoralist and Newman earthmoving and helicopter mustering entrepreneur Brent Smoothy, announced on Friday it had signed a non-binding agreement with a German fertiliser company to take SoP fertiliser from its Beyondie project in the Little Sandy Desert.

The off-take memorandum of understanding (MoU) is with Hamburg-based Wittraco Düngmittel GmbH, a global marketer and distributor of commodity, soluble and specialty fertilisers.

Its network sells by vessel, barge or road, in bulk or container, and offers shipping, financing, insurance, forwarding and warehousing services.

The MoU proposes Wittraco will buy about 20 per cent of production – believed to be between 20,000 and 30,000 tonnes a year – for the first five years of production of the project, which is based on a chain of salt lakes 160 kilometres south east of Newman.

Kalium Lakes told the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) the German company intended to “support the development” of the Beyondie project and, subject to future discussions, both parties would seek to convert the MoU to a binding sales contract.

“To have established a solid relationship with an organisation of Wittraco’s global standing reinforces our belief in the value and significance of the project,” said Kalium Lakes’ managing director Brett Hazelden.

“Strong international sales partners, that complement our future Australian supply and distribution focus, will provide the solid foundation needed for the successful development of this important project,” Mr Hazelden said.

Earlier last month Kalium Lakes announced it was building “large scale pilot evaporation ponds” at Beyondie to harvest production salts.

Its plan is to supply the local SoP market and export the remainder of its production via Geraldton port.

Australia imports 30,000-40,000t of SoP per annum and it sells for between $900 and $1000 a tonne.

The global SoP market is estimated at seven million tonnes per annum with annual growth of 5pc.

Only three other countries are major producers of SoP from brine – China, the United States and Chile.

Last month one of Kalium Lakes’ four Perth-based competitors, Australian Potash Ltd, announced it had signed two non-binding MoUs to supply SoP fertiliser from its Lake Wells project 189 kilometres north-east of Laverton, to Chinese agriculture and fertiliser companies.

One MoU is with Hubei Agricultural Means of Production Group Co Ltd for sales of up to 100,000t/a of SoP from Lake Wells.

The other is with Sino-Agri Holdings Company Limited, one of China’s major fertiliser companies, to take up to 100,000t/a or about 30pc of Australian Potash’s estimated production from stage two of its project.

Last week Australian Potash announced it had increased its holding at Lake Wells and access to more brine with acquisition of three tenements, next to its own, from AngloGold Ashanti Australia Ltd (AGAA).

Australian Potash did not disclose the price it paid for the tenements but in ASX documents said it paid a $300,000 “consideration” for the transfer of tenements.

It said it had paid $150,000 on settlement and the balance of the consideration was due on August 31.

On Friday AGAA revealed the probable reason it relinquished the tenements, it has signed a $31m agreement to upgrade processing facilities at its Sunrise Dam gold mine south of Laverton with work to begin immediately.

Executive chairman Matt Shackleton said Australian Potash’s acquisition of the tenements could increase the proposed 20-year life of its SoP project and provide extra flexibility in where it located evaporation ponds.

“(Our) scoping study generated a strong financial model based largely on developing the western high-grade zone (at Lake Wells),” Mr Shackleton said.

“This acquisition was opportunistic, but with this additional ground we believe we can optimise the model to include nearby brine supply and pond development areas,” he said.

“Our hydrogeological consultants are working towards an exploration target on the ground, with our field team already planning seismic surveys and drilling programs.”

The company was working towards commissioning pilot evaporation ponds and starting a stage two test pumping program in the third quarter, he said.

As previously reported, Australian Potash will have a stand at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days at the end of next month if farmers want to find out more about its project to produce a local SoP fertiliser.

Australian Potash’s Lake Wells SoP competitor, Salt Lake Potash, has told the ASX it successfully completed the second tranche of its London and Australian share placements to raise $17.63m capital.

It plans to build a “proof of concept” pilot processing plant at Lake Wells, with first salts expected to be harvested next year.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly
Mal Gill

Mal Gill

is wool and dairy writer for Farm Weekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I went to the State barrier fence coastal - end yesterday - and was appalled at the state of
light grey arrow
The days of DAFWA having the bulk of GRDC funding in WA are long gone, they can't even
light grey arrow
In a domestic market situation I can see why this would be supported but in a 90% export market
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables