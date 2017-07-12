A SECOND WA company racing to be first to produce Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser from remote salt lake brine has signed up a potential export customer.

Kalium Lakes Ltd, founded by Pilbara pastoralist and Newman earthmoving and helicopter mustering entrepreneur Brent Smoothy, announced on Friday it had signed a non-binding agreement with a German fertiliser company to take SoP fertiliser from its Beyondie project in the Little Sandy Desert.

The off-take memorandum of understanding (MoU) is with Hamburg-based Wittraco Düngmittel GmbH, a global marketer and distributor of commodity, soluble and specialty fertilisers.

Its network sells by vessel, barge or road, in bulk or container, and offers shipping, financing, insurance, forwarding and warehousing services.

The MoU proposes Wittraco will buy about 20 per cent of production – believed to be between 20,000 and 30,000 tonnes a year – for the first five years of production of the project, which is based on a chain of salt lakes 160 kilometres south east of Newman.

Kalium Lakes told the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) the German company intended to “support the development” of the Beyondie project and, subject to future discussions, both parties would seek to convert the MoU to a binding sales contract.

“To have established a solid relationship with an organisation of Wittraco’s global standing reinforces our belief in the value and significance of the project,” said Kalium Lakes’ managing director Brett Hazelden.

“Strong international sales partners, that complement our future Australian supply and distribution focus, will provide the solid foundation needed for the successful development of this important project,” Mr Hazelden said.

Earlier last month Kalium Lakes announced it was building “large scale pilot evaporation ponds” at Beyondie to harvest production salts.

Its plan is to supply the local SoP market and export the remainder of its production via Geraldton port.

Australia imports 30,000-40,000t of SoP per annum and it sells for between $900 and $1000 a tonne.