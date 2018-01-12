“IF we saved one life for the whole trip, it was worth it.”

That was how Ron Bywaters summed up the Tail-End Charlie journey across Australia last year that raised money and awareness for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and the Breast Cancer Network of Australia.

The journey involved 10 people, including two from New Zealand and two from the United Kingdom, who volunteered their time to travel more than 14,000 kilometres in 56 days in an old 9G Chamberlain tractor.

The trek mirrored the famous Mobilgas Round Australia event that was held in 1957 where a Chamberlain tractor, affectionately known as Tail-End Charlie, was a support vehicle.

More than $36,000 was raised on the anniversary trip that finished in Northam in early September last year, but that was just the icing on the cake according to Mr Bywaters, who was involved in the original challenge as a 22-year-old.

The Wundowie man said the idea of last year’s journey was to get the message across to people to take responsibility for their health and to have regular medical checks.

To wrap up the campaign, the Tail-End Charlie team visited various organisations at the end of last year who supported the journey, including a catch-up with Elders west zone general manager James Cornish.

“We presented him with a trophy and thanked him for the support from Elders which has been great,” Mr Bywaters said.

He said Elders did a fantastic job of promoting the cause and they couldn’t thank them enough.

“Their branches around the countryside put on functions and raised money for us,” Mr Bywaters said.

“Through them (Elders) we have met a lot more people.”

While the journey was about the 60th anniversary of the original journey, Mr Bywaters said the awareness and health program took over.

“That is what people were interested in,” he said.

“The breast cancer and prostate cancer support groups also went out of their way to meet us and give us money.

“They inspired us and we inspired them – it was a win-win situation all-around.