PROSPECTIVE WA fertiliser company Australian Potash Ltd expects to raise about $3 million this week from an over-subscribed new share placement.

With settlement accepted up to close of business yesterday, Australian Potash – APC on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) – expects to use funds generated by the placement to advance its Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser project located about 250 kilometres north east of Laverton.

APC is looking to produce a premium granular SoP fertiliser at Lake Wells from brine pumped from beneath the salt crust into solar evaporation ponds, then transport it by road train to Leonora and rail it from there to Esperance port for export, beginning 2020.

As recently reported in Farm Weekly, APC hopes to take advantage of abundant spare freight capacity on the Esperance rail line and bulk storage and ship loading capacity at the port following a forecast shutdown at the end of next month of three iron ore mines at Koolyanobbing after 24 years.

American miner Cleveland-Cliffs railed 11.2 million tonnes of iron ore from Koolyanobbing to Esperance and exported it through the port last financial year.

It comprising 72 per cent of the port’s total combined import and export trade of 15.5mt, according to Southern Ports’ annual report.

APC is proposing to produce 150,000 tonnes of SoP fertiliser per annum in the first five years of an estimated 20-year life of its project, then ramping production up to 300,000tpa, mostly for export.

APC told the ASX last week it had placed about 43,200,000 fully-paid ordinary new shares at an issue price of seven cents each with “sophisticated and professional investors”.

An attaching options package – exercisable at 12c with an expiry date three years from issue – offered on a one option for every two new placement shares purchased, will need approval of shareholders at a company meeting next month or in July before it can proceed.

Shareholders will also be asked to approve the issue of 300,000 new shares under the placement to APC executive chairman Matt Shackleton.