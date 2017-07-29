 

Sites earmarked for CBH network upgrade

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
29 Jul, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Twelve CBH receival sites across WA are in line for upgrades this year, increasing network capacity by 300,000 tonnes.
Twelve CBH receival sites across WA are in line for upgrades this year, increasing network capacity by 300,000 tonnes.

A DOZEN receival sites within the CBH Group’s State network are in line for upgrades this year, as the bulk handler officially enters the construction phase of its five-year Network Strategy.

The 12 sites have been flagged for expansion and maintenance projects, which will increase capacity of the network by 300,000 tonnes in 2017.

Projects that have been confirmed to Farm Weekly include the second stage of the new Mirambeena construction, and work at sites in Canna, Cascades and Marchagee, with the other sites to be announced in the near future.

It’s part of CBH’s $750 million five-year investment to boost throughput capacity by up to 20 per cent, and increase tonnes to port to 2.2 million per month.

Investments are targeted at 100 of the 202 CBH receival sites across WA, with plans to phase out the remaining 102 sites within the next decade.

CBH operations general manager David Capper said the initial planning stage of the Network Strategy was complete and phase two would now begin.

He said priority projects had been influenced by grower feedback following last year’s record 16.6 million tonne harvest.

“In particular, the northern Kwinana area has come under pressure for a number of years,” Mr Capper said.

“To help manage similar situations in the future we’ve brought forward projects earmarked for this area so they’re completed sooner.

“These were projects we always planned through the Network Strategy but over the past couple of years we’ve been disappointed with the level of service we’ve been able to provide growers in that area.”

He said although a below average season was expected in the Kwinana zone, this season’s outlook had not affected the program of works in the zone.

“Of course – particularly in Albany and Esperance – if those crops continue to grow and we get really good finishing rains and need to go and build additional harvest storage as we did last year, then of course we’ll go and do that but we don’t want that to distract us on delivering on the long term plan.”

Mr Capper said a further 25 sites would be upgraded in 2018.

He said projects were focussed on driving efficiencies by increasing storage and throughput capacity and boosting tonnes to port.

“At the moment improving that harvest service and the throughput time is really important to growers to make sure that they get through the sites quickly, they get back into the paddock and headers don’t stop during harvest,” he said.

“The crop has been growing pretty substantially over the past 10 years, so we’ve got to have the capacity to receive that crop and provide enough segregation’s to give growers the capacity to maximise the value of the crop.

“Also the focus from here on is really about building up the front-end capacity – so in January, February, March, April, May – maximising the capacity that we can offer to the market in that period because that’s generally in most years the period that the market can get the best value for WA grain.”

Mr Capper expected the construction phase of the Network Strategy to take several years to complete.

He said CBH would continue to consult with its 4200 growers to ensure the investment was meeting grower needs.

“There’ll be a few years of really ramping up the construction, and in parallel with that we’re also really ramping up our innovation to find how can we continue to drive efficiencies in the network through the infrastructure, through the way we manage sites,” he said.

“That’s a third phase that we’ll run in parallel with this early construction and once we get to the end of that, it’s always about review and understanding how the growers needs change and how the network needs to change to adapt to that.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair

Stephanie Sinclair is a journalist at Farm Weekly.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Rusty...A shearing shed on a small place, might be used a week to five each year. 50 years down
light grey arrow
No varieties of barley left in WA suitable for Craft Beer production and little research. Craft
light grey arrow
We farm at Beacon we had no rain last time .Since the 1st of Jan.we have recorded 45 mm ,6mm
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables