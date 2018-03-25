MARKET headwinds for WA grains have resulted in slowed progress through local ports for the first three months of this year.

The reduction in grain shipments from WA ports is demonstrated by shipping movements at Bunbury port which services Bunge Australia’s 50,000 tonne port terminal, 160,000t bunker receival site at Arthur River and 120,000t site at Kukerin.

Shipping movements listed on the Bunbury Port Authority website show only one ship has been loaded with grain in 2018.

According to the website, the only grain ship loaded at Bunbury so far was Moonbright from January 17-20 with just under 34,000t destined for Japan.

In the first three months of last year, five ships loaded at berth three Bunbury with a total of almost 122,000t destined for Europe, Japan, India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

But demand does appear to be improving in the short-term with two ships booked into Bunbury to be loaded over the next three weeks.

Bunge WA regional manager Christopher Tyson confirmed Bunge had booked in a canola and a wheat ship to be loaded.

As well, Bunge has continued to execute sales using the CBH Group’s WA facilities at Kwinana, Esperance and Albany ports, along with Viterra’s facilities in South Australia, Mr Tyson said.

CBH’s port capacity listing up to March 15 showed “spare” tonnage capacity at its Kwinana port facility in the second half of January and first half of February exceeded the tonnage that was allocated.

In the first half of February 76,000t of capacity at CBH’s Kwinana grain terminal was allocated with 286,500t “spare”, according to the capacity listing.

The grain terminal at Geraldton port also had more spare capacity than allocated tonnage in the first half of January and second half of February, the listing showed.

CBH’s Esperance berth was shown with no spare capacity so far this year and at Albany there was limited spare capacity available in the second half of February and first half of March.

“Surrendered capacity” at CBH’s Kwinana port terminal so far this season has totalled 578,000t with 27,000t not reallocated.