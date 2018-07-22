A RARE bad start to the season has hit Gairdner farmer Damon Parker pretty hard.

With only 80 millimetres recorded for the year Mr Parker said he would be selling 1000 breeding Dorpers and their lambs sooner rather than later.

“I have just marked 700 lambs the other day off the table,” Mr Parker said.

“My pastures haven’t come up enough to let them graze it and that’s why I am looking to sell them all.”

Mr Parker said it would be another five weeks until he could start grazing the pastures.

“The plan was to start grazing the pastures and run them through the crops that are up, which is what I normally do, but the crops are still going into the ground,” he said.

“I would be better off selling the sheep and buying them back, instead of buying enough feed to try and keep them alive.”

Mr Parker said his problem would be next summer when there was no cover on his paddocks.

“If I have grazed it down that hard to try and keep my sheep going through, then my paddocks will blow all summer and there is no future in that,” he said.

Some farmers in the area have bought in hay from Wongan Hills, with others buying lupins from 900 kilometres away which Mr Parker said was a very expensive venture.

Not only was Mr Parker looking at selling stock, he said his crops were also in desperate need of water.

On the back of solid rainfall figures across the State, including more than 80 millimetres at Badgingarra, he said, “I would give my left arm to have 80mm in one week”.

“I have had 80mm for the year and I haven’t had anything over 10mm.”

Everything else has been 2mm or 5mm with a howling wind about 60km/hour.

“So I have 2mm of rain on the record but it has dried out in no time,” he said.

Reflecting on better years he has had in the past, Mr Parker said farming was a gamble and if it was easy then more people would be doing it.

“Last year we had a dry winter but spring was very kind to us.

“We can have a dry winter here all the time, but as long as we get a soft spring we will be alright.”