WOOL brokers who see a lot of farms and a lot of sheep - along with the wool off them - consider Murray Hall one of the best "sheep men" in WA.

Mr Hall is renowned for producing best-styled wools and for the care he commits to his flock.

He has been doing it for 53 years on Purpareena, Tenterden West, where he farms with wife Erin, son Anthony and daughter-in-law Lesley.

During a visit by the Halls to Elders' Bibra Lake show floor last week to inspect wool samples, broker Rob Young pointed out one example of attention to detail in Mr Hall's endeavour to always achieve top quality in what he does and produces.

"His (shearing) shed could technically be called a five-stand shed, but he only uses four stands," Mr Young said.

"He doesn't operate a 'hungry' stand because he believes he gets a better job done that way.

"Anytime I call in his shed is always one of the happiest and smoothest running sheds I go to."

The soft, bright white, well crimped wool Mr Hall produces is testament to his dedication and care.

His mature ewe flock and red and blue tag wethers – 5200 head in total – were shorn in November and produced 169 bales in an even clip.

One line, as an example, produced test statistics of 19.5 micron, 0.4 vegetable matter, 71.7 per cent yield, 98 millimetre staple length and strength of 51N/kt.

Another line produced statistics of 19.8 micron, 0.4vm, 73.1pc yield, 99mm and 52n/Kt.

Mr Hall said his young sheep are shorn three times – April, January and November – in their first two years.

"That way we are keeping their wool (staple length) under 100mm," he said.

After that, they are shorn once a year in November.

"We lamb in July-August and run the weaners through to April when we cut 75 to 80mm, then we shear them again in January after nine months and produce another 85-90mm," Mr Hall said.

He was heading back to the farm the day after his show floor visit with Cranbrook contractor Ian Pope booked to shear 2250 blue tag wethers and ewes.